Ex-IOC member Ryu Seung-min is running for the Olympic Games in South Korea

Ryu Seung-min, the 2004 Olympic table tennis champion and former member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), officially entered the race to become the next head of the national Olympic organization on Tuesday.

Ryu, 42, formally threw his name into the ring for the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee (KSOC) presidential election during a press conference in Seoul. The election is scheduled for January 14, 2025.

Lee Kee-heung, the incumbent head of KSOC, has yet to formally declare his intention to run for his third term, but is expected to do so in the coming days. Half a dozen others have announced they will be in the running, including Kang Tae-sun, head of the Seoul Sports Council; Ahn Sang-soo, former mayor of Incheon; and Park Chang-beom, former head of the Korea Wushu Association.

Ryu was a member of the IOC Athletes' Commission from 2016 to 2024 and served as vice-president from 2021. He also served as president of the Korea Table Tennis Association from 2019 to 2024.

He announced his bid amid mounting pressure on Lee, who has been suspended from his official position by the Sports Ministry while facing allegations of misconduct including illegal recruitment practices and misappropriation of funds.

Ryu made a series of promises, such as increasing the KSOC's financial autonomy, ensuring the independence of regional sports associations and national governing bodies of various sports, establishing a system to better care for athletes and coaches, and revitalizing sports programs in schools.

“The KSOC is at a crossroads. It must change or will be changed,” Ryu said. “Rather than absorbing outside forces to change, I will lead proactive change and guarantee the independence and value of sports people. Sports can be infinitely valuable. They can connect countries and bring people together, while also offering dreams and hope.”

Ryu said he will build on his rich experience as an Olympic athlete, coach and international sports administrator, and try to give back to the sports community and build a hopeful future for athletes.

Ryu said that as an athlete he never shies away from challenges, and that he will maintain the same mentality in his election campaign.

“To respond to the rapidly changing sports world, it is time for a former athlete with expertise in administration to step up,” Ryu said. “I understand athletes, coaches and administrators as well as anyone. I will build a happy sports world that people dream of.”

With the race turning to pit Lee against all others, candidates other than Ryu have discussed the possibility of putting forward a unified, anti-Lee candidate.

Ryu said he hadn't thought much about the idea and was in no rush to join forces with others.

“I think I have an advantage over all the other candidates right now,” Ryu added. “The issue of having a single candidate is complicated. I have my own views and philosophy. But as long as we can all have honest discussions and come to a conclusion that everyone can accept, I would be open to the idea.”

Ryu declined to discuss the details of what he said were the problems facing the KSOC under Lee, with whom he served at the IOC for about five years.

Ryu also said he was not concerned about what Lee would do if he decided to seek his third term. He added: “I'm busy enough working on my own campaign. I don't have time to pay attention to what he's up to. “

As the youngest of the candidates, Ryu said his relative youth will serve him well if he is elected as the new KSOC president.

“I can work harder than anyone else and I'm pretty confident in my stamina and energy levels,” he said. “I believe I am the only candidate who can respond proactively to this rapidly changing world. I am surrounded by respected senior figures and I will continue to listen to their advice. And I have never thought that being younger than others was a disadvantage.”

Ryu claimed that he had no specific strategies to win the election other than approaching voters with a pure heart.

“When I ran for IOC membership, this is how I worked during the campaign. I did that with sincerity from the bottom of my heart,” Ryu said. “If I can let athletes know that I am participating in this with sincere intentions, it could change the election results.” (Yonhap)