Sports
3A, 4A, 5A Football State Championship Information
The 2024 Colorado High School Activities Association football state championships for 3A, 4A and 5A will be played on Saturday, December 7 at CSU's Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.
The 6-man and 8-man championship matches were decided on Friday, November 29, while the 1A and 2A matches were played on Saturday, November 30.
If I can't be there in person, can I watch the match(es) live?
Yes. You can watch the broadcasts live on the NFHS Network:
Are tickets required for entry?
Yes. To avoid long lines at the box office and to ensure quick access to the stadiums, it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance. No cash will be accepted for on-site ticket sales. On-site tickets are available at the main ticket office on the north side of the stadium, just west of Gate 1. The ticket office opens at 8:00 AM.
- Day passfor 3A, 4A and 5A championship games at CSU Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins (Buy ticket)
- Suite ticketsfor 3A, 4A and 5A championship games at CSU Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins (Buy a suite)
Where do general admission spectators enter?
Spectators with general admission tickets enter through Gate 1 on the north side of the stadium.
Where do spectators with suite tickets enter?
Spectators with suite tickets will enter through the premium seating entrance on the west side of the stadium.
Where do media members, including student media members, come in?
Qualified media will check-in through the media entrance on the west side of the stadium, just south of the premium seating entrance. Media log in and show identification. Media, including student media, are not allowed to enter through the main gate. Student media members must also show their school ID and be from one of the six participating teams. There will be NO PASS SHARING. All credentialed media at the field level are expected to have two passes visible at all times: their valid CHSAA pass and their football-specific pass obtained at media check-in.
Where do CHSAA and CHSCA members come in?
Anyone with a CHSAA or CHSCA pass will enter through the main entrance, Gate 1 on the north side of the stadium. A registration form will be available and proof of identity must be shown.
What time does the location open?
The venue opens to the public at 9am, one hour before the start of the first match.
Can I bring my dog?
No. No dogs are allowed in Canvas Stadium.
Can I re-enter the stadium?
No. Once you leave the stadium, you will not be allowed back in without purchasing a new ticket.
Where should I sit?
General admission seating is located in sections 100 through 141 (lower bowl). For reference, here are the student seating areas:
3A home team: 135-135
3A visiting team: 106-107
4A home team: 131-132
4A visiting team: 110/111
5A home team: 135/136
5A visiting team: 106/107
How do I reach the Canvas Stadium?
These directions apply to guests using I-25 to reach Fort Collins, such as guests traveling from the Denver area or Cheyenne, Wyo.
- Use Exit 269B, CO-14 West towards Fort Collins
- Head west to East Mulberry Street for 4.2 miles
- Turn left onto South Loomis Avenue
- Follow the temporary traffic signs and the instructions of law enforcement officers and parking attendants
These directions apply to guests using US 287, College Avenue to reach Fort Collins, such as those traveling from Loveland or Wyoming.
- If you drive south on US 287, College Avenue, travel until you reach East Laurel Street. Follow the temporary traffic signs and the instructions of law enforcement officers and parking attendants
- If you drive north on US 287, College Avenue, travel until you reach East Prospect Road. Follow the temporary traffic signs and the instructions of law enforcement officers and parking attendants
Fans are encouraged to use Google Maps as a tool to provide the most specific and efficient directions to campus and Canvas Stadium
Where can I park at Canvas Stadium?
Parking information for the 3A, 4A and 5A championships can be found in the diagram below.
How do I enter the Canvas Stadium?
You enter the stadium via the metal detectors at the entrances indicated in the diagram below.
Do I have to go through the metal detectors?
Yes. Metal detectors are in place at all entrances to the Canvas Stadium. Colorado State University requires all guests and employees entering locations to pass through a metal detector. Alternative accommodations for screening will be offered to those who require them. Guests who refuse screening will be denied entry. The metal detectors at Canvas Stadium will be used by venue staff to detect security threats and prevent prohibited items from entering the facility.
Can I bring my stadium seat?
No stadium seats with a metal back or a metal frame will be allowed in the stadium.
What can I bring to Canvas Stadium?
To provide a safe environment for the public and significantly expedite fan access to all athletics venues, Colorado State Athletics has implemented a clear bag policy that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into sporting events.
Colorado State Athletics strongly encourages fans to do so not take any type of bag to CSU sporting events. To expedite access, express lanes will be designated for fans without bags.
The following style and size bag, package or container are permitted at the gates of Colorado State Athletics events:
- Bags that are clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC and no larger than 12 x 6 x 12
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (such as a Ziploc)
- Small handbags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, may be taken into the hall (must not be larger than 4.5 x 6.5)
- An exception is made for medically necessary supplies in a bag that matches the size of the medical supplies
Where can I find past champions or team winners?
The digital program includes information about past champions, winners and more! Past champions can also be found in the championship archive.
Will there be a trophy presentation?
Yes. A trophy will be presented to the state championship team and to the runner-up team.
Is there merchandise for sale on site?
Souvenir items (t-shirts, sweatshirts, pins, shorts, etc.) can be purchased on site via the Kukulski brothers. For pre-sale items, please call (602-386-3460) or email the Kukulski Brothers.
