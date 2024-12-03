University of Mississippi – Ole Miss Athletics





OXFORD, ma'am– The Ole Miss women's tennis team got off to a strong start to the 2024-25 season this fall under its 24th-year head coach Mark Beyers . – The Ole Miss women's tennis team got off to a strong start to the 2024-25 season this fall under its 24th-year head coach As a team, the Rebels recorded 35 singles victories and 13 doubles victories during the fall campaign. FALL SCENE Three rebels qualified for the individual NCAA championships: Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher, Ludmila Kareisová, Lucie Petruzelova .

. Kareisová defeated No. 35 Sophia Biolay for her highest-ranked win of the fall.

Petruzelova achieved 70 singles victories in her career.

Brooklyn Olson earned her first collegiate singles victory against Vanderbilt's Sophia Webster.

earned her first collegiate singles victory against Vanderbilt's Sophia Webster. Kareisová and Leclercq-Ficher advanced to the last four of the ITA Sectionals and ITA Southern Regional in doubles.

Petruzelova and Kareisová advanced to the singles semifinals at the ITA Sectionals.

Emma Necklace defeated No. 122 Talia Neilson of Florida at ITA Sectionals for her first win of the season.

defeated No. 122 Talia Neilson of Florida at ITA Sectionals for her first win of the season. Leclercq-Ficher earned a victory over No. 106 Sofia Rojas of Georgia at ITA Sectionals.

Kareisová has 40 singles wins and 50 doubles wins at ITA Regionals and Sectionals.

Kette earned her twentieth career doubles win at the ITA Regionals.

Andrea Nova earned its first win of the season against Vanderbilt. ITA SOUTHERN REGIONAL The Ole Miss women's tennis team had a great performance at the ITA Regionals. On the first day, all three doubles teams advanced to the Sweet 16, and four advanced to the round of 32 in singles. To continue the momentum, doubles Ludmila Kareisová and Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher and Rachel Krzyzak And Emma Necklace through to the quarter-finals. The momentum continued in singles, where Kareisová, Kette, Leclercq-Ficher and Kette advanced to the Sweet 16 on day two. Petruzelova earned her 70th overall singles victory to punch her ticket to the tournament's Elite Eight, beating an SEC competitor from Auburn. Leclercq-Ficher and Kareisová advanced all the way to the Final Four for the first time in the autumn. ITA SECTIONALS Six Rebels were sent to represent Ole Miss at ITA Sectionals. The first day started hot as the Rebels won eight of nine singles and doubles matches. In singles, Leclercq-Ficher played her first match in straight sets, to face No. 106 Sofia Rojas of Georgia in the Sweet 16. Petruzelova forced a tiebreak to win in the third set. The Charlotte transfer also delivered a straight-sets win to advance to the Elite Eight. Kariesová achieved her 50th career doubles victory and advanced to the last four in the competition with Leclercq-Ficher, their second appearance in the Final Four of an ITA event of the autumn. The duo defeated Xavier, the duo of Elizabeth Pendergast and Emily Flowers, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). The pair joined Petruzelova in punching their ticket to the NCAA Individual Championship in both doubles and singles. NCAA INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP Three Rebels went to Waco, Texas, the most by an Ole Miss team since 1999. Two veterans made their NCAA Tournament debuts, Leclercq-Ficher in singles and doubles, while Petruzelova qualified for singles. Kareisová made her second appearance in the tournament. She had previously competed in the 2022 singles draw and made her doubles debut with Leclercq-Ficher. The Rebels fell short in the first two days to close out the fall season for Ole Miss. JUMP FORWARD The Rebels will look to continue their success into the spring. The full schedule for the 2025 spring season will be announced at a later date on the Ole Miss women's tennis social media and schedule page. STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE REBS For more information about Ole Miss Women's Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at@OleMissWTennison Facebook atOleMissWTennisand on Instagram atOleMissWTennis. Also follow Coach Beyers on Twitter,@MarkBeyers.

