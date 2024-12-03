



After the young defenseman impressed with solid play, the Philadelphia Flyers loaned Helge Grans back to the AHL on Monday. Transaction: We have loaned defender Helge Grans back to the @LVPhantoms (AHL). Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 2, 2024 Grans, 22, played in six games for the Flyers, including his NHL debut, earning one assist while averaging 14:28 on ice. And he was no slouch in his underlying numbers either: his earned 5-on-5 shot attempts rate of 43.83% leaves some room for improvement, but even out when it comes to shots on target and goals actually scored, while he was a the on-ice expected goal share of 53.53% doesn't make his first few games ever in the NHL bad at all. Numbers aside, Grans looked comfortable. A few mistakes you'd expect from a young defender making the move to the best league in the world, but overall it was very solid and he's certainly upped his stock since being called up for an emergency. That emergency tag was removed once Cam York was back and healthy, but Grans remained in the lineup. He's played in the six straight games since his promotion, but was finally a healthy scratch against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, so the demotion back to the AHL makes some sense. Where is the Flyers blue line? Well, they had eight healthy defenders at Grandma's, so they can still bring an extra one in case something tragic happens. Erik Johnson or Egor Zamula will most likely sit out; and perhaps they both will be when Jamie Drysdale is close to returning from injury. We won't take this Grans relegation as a tell-tale sign that Drysdale will be back anytime soon, but the coaching staff certainly haven't liked what they've seen from either Zamula or Johnson this season. With the salary cap being just one giant puzzle, what could happen even more is that Sam Ersson comes back and instead of the team being willing to send Aleksei Kolosov back to the AHL (especially after he had his best performance of the season on Saturday) to If they abandoning the trio of netminders, Grans is the victim. We'll surely find out soon enough.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.broadstreethockey.com/post/flyers-loan-helge-grans-back-to-ahl/

