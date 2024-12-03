New sports projects identified – OurAuckland





Two projects have been added to the list of priority projects in the Manurewa Local Board Sport and Active Recreation Facilities Plan. The first is the development of a multi-use community facility for WhatHope and the second the installation of an electronic entry system for the Manurewa Table Tennis Club. Board chairman Matt Winiata says $44,050 will be allocated to WhatHope to conduct a site analysis and feasibility study, and $10,950 to the table tennis club. Our Sports and Active Recreation Facilities Plan was adopted in 2022 to provide strategic guidance for local sports facilities, Winiata says. It outlines the current network within Manurewa, regardless of who owns the facilities, to help identify future challenges and needs. Approximately 50 projects have been ranked to provide an assessment of local needs, with inclusion on the list allowing the board to support projects through grants. The list includes 10 school projects, 13 community projects and 21 municipal projects. Winiata says the funding for WhatHope, which has been looking for a suitable youth community for years, will allow it to assess a site that has been identified. WhatHope has organized informal events for young people that were also open to the community. It wants to build a social space on a sports park that is complementary to the existing use. The location would provide an opportunity for every facility user to get active, while also allowing the group to undertake youth engagement initiatives. He says the table tennis club has made more than $39,000 worth of improvements and secured a further $16,000 in support through a gaming trust. The project includes security grilles and new doors. There will also be technology that allows the club to open access to its courts online. Indoor courts are in high demand but there is a shortage across the city and our funding will allow the club to complete the alarm system, switchboard upgrades, lighting controls and online booking. ManurewaTable Tennis, near Homai station, has partnered with Disability Sport Auckland and Table Tennis NZ, producing the first para table tennis player in 48 years, Matthew Britz to compete in the Paris Paralympic Games. Manurewa-based charity WhatHope focuses on holistic wellbeing outcomes for local rangatahi by delivering programs at Te Matariki and Manurewa High School. Stay connected Sign up for your local government e-news and receive the latest news and events straight to your inbox every month. Or follow us Facebook.

