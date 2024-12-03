Todd Greenberg announced as new CEO of Cricket Australia





Todd Greenberg has been announced as the new CEO of Cricket Australia, taking over from Nick Hockley when he steps down from the role at the end of the summer. Greenberg, the current CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association and former CEO of the National Rugby League, had long been the frontrunner to replace Hockley. He has strong relationships with the players due to his current role, but also played first-class cricket in New South Wales. His background as NRL CEO and General Manager of Stadium Australia has given him extensive experience in the management of broadcast partners, sponsors, stadiums and live events. He was a key player in the most recent MOU signed between CA and the ACA and also toured Pakistan with Hockley in 2022 when Australia returned there for the first time since 1998 to play international cricket in the country. CA Chairman Mike Baird welcomed the appointment. “I am pleased that Todd Greenberg will be joining Cricket Australia as Chief Executive Officer,” said Baird. “Todd will bring tremendous experience from his time leading the National Rugby League and his current role as CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association, as well as from his time in club and stadium management. “He is also a renowned driver of commercial growth and innovation, such as bringing State of Origin to Melbourne and introducing the NRLW. “We are entering a period of great opportunity and the recruitment panel and CA Board were hugely impressed with Todd's passion for cricket and his vision to build on the achievements of recent years and continue the growth of the game. “I would like to thank Nick Hockley who will leave the game at the end of the season in a very strong position with key foundations in place including our broadcast rights deal, MOU and seven-year content strategy.” Todd Greenberg (left) has traveled to Pakistan with Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley Getty Images Greenberg said he was excited to take on the new role as head of CA administration after beating out a field of candidates from home and abroad. “I am grateful for the opportunity to take on this hugely important role in Australian sport and further my involvement in a game I have loved since childhood.” Greenberg said. “This is an extremely exciting time for cricket, with the rapid growth of the game around the world creating fantastic opportunities, while also presenting a number of challenges to ensure Australian cricket maintains its position at the pinnacle of the game retains. “Thanks to the work of the current government, the game has strong foundations. I want to ensure we build on this momentum so Australian cricket continues to thrive – from local parks to the country's biggest stadiums. “I am grateful to everyone at the Australian Cricketers' Association, where we have formed positive and productive partnerships throughout the game, and I look forward to continuing and enriching these relationships for the betterment of cricket.”

