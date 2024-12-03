Sports
Top JUCO linebacker delivers Illinois football shock in 2025 rankings
Last week was a pretty big one for the Illinois football program as a couple of big-name recruits committed.
The first of two commitments was from Grant Beerman. The 6-foot-4 linebacker decided West Lafayette wasn't the right home and switched his bet from Purdue to the Illini. This was a big win for the program as Beerman is a four-star recruit.
Another big commitment was planned on Sunday. Illinois saw a huge weakness at linebacker, so why not add another? Ismael Kante also decided to choose the Orange and Blue as his landing spot.
Kante is a 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker from Iowa Central Community College but makes Minnesota his home. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 7 JUCO player in the class of 2025. He is also the No. 1 JUCO linebacker in the country and the No. 1 JUCO player coming out of Minnesota.
Before last week, Illinois had a sub-50 ranking in the nation and needed a boost. They have achieved that with these two major commitments.
Beerman nearly got the Illini ranked No. 50 in the country. His turn will be huge for the program. I think Kante will be a great one too. Ultimately, he gave the Illini the jolt we needed to reach the top 50.
Illinois now has 19 commitments for 2025, and the transfer portal isn't even fully in effect yet. 247Sports has this program with the No. 46 class also for 2025. Search for that number to jump ahead.
I'll be the first to say that the linebacker position hasn't exactly been exciting over the past decade. We haven't had many mean linebackers. Usually they are good players, like Jake Hansen, who is undersized but puts his whole heart into the game.
However, that all changes now. Bret Bielema is bringing in some big guys at the linebacker position. With the last two additions alone, Beerman is 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and Kante is 6-foot-1, 225 pounds. Those are two powerhouses.
I think they will both work well next season with James Kreutz, Dylan Rosiek and Kenenna Odeluga. Illinois has plenty of options at linebacker, and we will have depth. Illini fans should be excited about what's in the pipeline in Champaign.
