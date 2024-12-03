Cricket: Former Mumbai Indians' gratitude post on social media goes viral, no godfather, no shortcuts





On December 1, former Indian all-rounder Robin Singh shared a gratitude post on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, with the hashtag #GodIsGood, Singh expressed his gratitude for his achievements in cricket.

For me, there was no blueprint for success…my path was only mine. A Trinidadian in the 80s in Madras who is trying to break through today. When I think about it, I can't believe I did it either. No Godfather, no shortcuts but the difficult road led to a beautiful destination, he wrote.

The message has now gone viral on social media. So far, Singh's post has received nearly 8 lakh views and nearly 1,000 comments.

You brought credibility to fielding, running between wickets, fitness, batting and winning many a game. Cricket became interesting when you started playing for India, one fan wrote while another wrote, 'Sir, no one can forget your innings against Pakistan in Dhaka and many more brawls. The fieldwork was enough to cheer up the crowd. You are a fighter and inspiration to many 90s kids like me.

You are one of the best Indian cricketers we have seen, especially in the 50 overs format. During your playing days you were way ahead of your time. The best all-rounder of that era came from an Indian cricket fan.

You had set high standards in fielding by saving valuable runs. At the same time as running between wickets you steal a lot of singles. Great man. Hats off, posted another one.

Robin Singh seemed surprised by the response to his post in which he shared an old copy of the iconic Sportstar magazine, which featured the man himself on the cover.

Wow! Didn't expect this kind of response. Thank you all for the love, he wrote.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, the 61-year-old came to India at the age of 19. Singh surrendered his Caribbean passport to play cricket for India.

Robin Singh's cricket career Robin Singh played 136 ODIs and scored 2,336 runs with one century and nine fifties. He was a reliable all-rounder and took 69 wickets with a best of 5/22. His domestic career was stellar, with 22 centuries in first-class cricket and excelling in limited-overs formats with valuable contributions.

Singh has been part of the coaching team of Mumbai Indians in the IPL since 2010. He was head coach between 2010 and 2012, a period when MI emerged as a strong team.

Since then, MI has won 5 IPL titles. Singh is currently the Head Coach of MI Emirates, MI's sister team that plays in the International League T20.

IPL 2025 starts on March 14 and will last until May 25. MI, coached by Mahela Jayawardene, will look to claim their sixth title in the tournament. If they succeed, Mumbai will become the first IPL team to achieve the feat.

