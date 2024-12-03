Connect with us

Sports

College football playoff predictions: Potential first-round matchup between Ohio State and Georgia

College football playoff predictions: Potential first-round matchup between Ohio State and Georgia

 


RJ Young

RJ Young

FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Now that the 2024 college football regular season has concluded and conference championship weekend has arrived, it's important to point out a lesson we all learned this year:

The unexpected turnaround will be expected in the future.

Indiana won 11 games this season after winning just nine in the previous three years. Arizona State won 10 games after going 3-9 last season. Colorado finished 9-3 after going 4-8 in 2023.

We learned that any team can be beaten except Oregon. The Ducks are the only team in the entire country with a chance to become the sixth team in the CFP era to lead, and the second team west of the Mississippi River.

We learned that joining a new conference does not prevent you from playing in the conference title game. SMU, Oregon and Texas all made their respective conference title games in Year 1 as new members, and each has a clear path to winning the national title. This is not parity. It's volatility and it's the new normal.

Welcome to the new world where the twelve-team CFP will be inked for the first time on Sunday.

That said, here are my updated CFP projections:

1. Oregon
Conference: Big Ten
File: 12-0

2. Texas
Conference: SEC
File: 11-1

3. SMU
Conference: ACC
File: 11-1

4. State of Arizona
Conference: Big 12
File: 10-2

5. Our Lady
Conference:Independent
File: 11-1

6. Penn State
Conference: Big Ten
File: 11-1

7. Indiana
Conference: Big Ten
File: 11-1

8. Georgia
Conference:SEC
File: 10-2

9. State of Ohio
Conference: Big Ten
File: 10-2

10. Tennessee
Conference:SEC
File: 10-2

11. Alabama
Conference:SEC
File: 9-3

12. Boise State
Conference: Mountain West
File: 11-1

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES

1. Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Georgia vs. 9. Ohio State)

2.Texas: Bye (then plays against the winner of 7. Indiana vs. 10. Tennessee)

3. SME: Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Penn State vs. 11. Alabama)

4. State of Arizona: Bye (then plays the winner of 5. Notre Dame vs. 12. Boise State)

FIRST ROUND MATCHES

5. Notre Dame vs. 12. Boise State

Ashton Jeanty and the Broncos would head to South Bend in the first-ever home game in FBS history. Jeanty is in the midst of one of the best seasons by a running back ever, chasing Barry Sanders' single-season record. Jeanty carried the ball 312 times for 2,288 yards in 2024. Sanders carried the ball 344 times for 2,628 yards in 1988. He won the Heisman. Derrick Henry carried the ball 395 times for 2,219 yards in 2015. He won the Heisman.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 312 times this season for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

6. Penn State vs. 11. Alabama

The last time Alabama played a Big Ten team, it scored 42 against Wisconsin and allowed just 10 points. While this Penn State team is a better opponent, Alabama has beaten a top-five team this year and the Nittany Lions have only done that once in their last thirteen opportunities. They'll get another chance to add to that total this weekend against undefeated Oregon.

Jalen Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide finished 9-3 in the regular season, including a 5-3 mark in the SEC. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

7. Indiana vs. 10. Tennessee

The Hoosiers are in the midst of the best season in school history with 11 wins and nine by double digits. The Vols would arrive in Bloomington with the best tailback in the SEC in Dylan Sampson, who has rushed for 1,485 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

Indiana has 11 wins this season, which is the most in program history in a single season. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

8. Georgia vs. 9. Ohio State

A rematch of the 2022 Peach Bowl that came down to a missed field goal that allowed Georgia to punch its ticket to the national title game and capture its second national championship in as many years.

Georgia has a front seven that could cause OSU the same problems as Michigan. But the Buckeyes are the nation's most talented hiding team, and freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith wants to lead them to their first national title since 2014.

Ryan Day is the first Ohio State coach to lose four straight games to Michigan since John Cooper from 1988-91. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of “The Number One College Football Show” podcast. Follow him up @RJ_Young.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

TO FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience

College football

Get more out of college football Follow your favorites for information about games, news and more

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.foxsports.com/stories/college-football/college-football-playoff-predictions-potential-ohio-state-georgia-round-1-matchup

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: