RJ Young FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Now that the 2024 college football regular season has concluded and conference championship weekend has arrived, it's important to point out a lesson we all learned this year:

The unexpected turnaround will be expected in the future.

Indiana won 11 games this season after winning just nine in the previous three years. Arizona State won 10 games after going 3-9 last season. Colorado finished 9-3 after going 4-8 in 2023.

We learned that any team can be beaten except Oregon. The Ducks are the only team in the entire country with a chance to become the sixth team in the CFP era to lead, and the second team west of the Mississippi River.

We learned that joining a new conference does not prevent you from playing in the conference title game. SMU, Oregon and Texas all made their respective conference title games in Year 1 as new members, and each has a clear path to winning the national title. This is not parity. It's volatility and it's the new normal.

Welcome to the new world where the twelve-team CFP will be inked for the first time on Sunday.

That said, here are my updated CFP projections:

1. Oregon

Conference: Big Ten

File: 12-0

2. Texas

Conference: SEC

File: 11-1

3. SMU

Conference: ACC

File: 11-1

4. State of Arizona

Conference: Big 12

File: 10-2

5. Our Lady

Conference:Independent

File: 11-1

6. Penn State

Conference: Big Ten

File: 11-1

7. Indiana

Conference: Big Ten

File: 11-1

8. Georgia

Conference:SEC

File: 10-2

9. State of Ohio

Conference: Big Ten

File: 10-2

10. Tennessee

Conference:SEC

File: 10-2

11. Alabama

Conference:SEC

File: 9-3

12. Boise State

Conference: Mountain West

File: 11-1

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES

1. Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Georgia vs. 9. Ohio State)

2.Texas: Bye (then plays against the winner of 7. Indiana vs. 10. Tennessee)

3. SME: Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Penn State vs. 11. Alabama)

4. State of Arizona: Bye (then plays the winner of 5. Notre Dame vs. 12. Boise State)

FIRST ROUND MATCHES

5. Notre Dame vs. 12. Boise State

Ashton Jeanty and the Broncos would head to South Bend in the first-ever home game in FBS history. Jeanty is in the midst of one of the best seasons by a running back ever, chasing Barry Sanders' single-season record. Jeanty carried the ball 312 times for 2,288 yards in 2024. Sanders carried the ball 344 times for 2,628 yards in 1988. He won the Heisman. Derrick Henry carried the ball 395 times for 2,219 yards in 2015. He won the Heisman.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 312 times this season for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

6. Penn State vs. 11. Alabama

The last time Alabama played a Big Ten team, it scored 42 against Wisconsin and allowed just 10 points. While this Penn State team is a better opponent, Alabama has beaten a top-five team this year and the Nittany Lions have only done that once in their last thirteen opportunities. They'll get another chance to add to that total this weekend against undefeated Oregon.

Jalen Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide finished 9-3 in the regular season, including a 5-3 mark in the SEC. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

7. Indiana vs. 10. Tennessee

The Hoosiers are in the midst of the best season in school history with 11 wins and nine by double digits. The Vols would arrive in Bloomington with the best tailback in the SEC in Dylan Sampson, who has rushed for 1,485 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

Indiana has 11 wins this season, which is the most in program history in a single season. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

8. Georgia vs. 9. Ohio State

A rematch of the 2022 Peach Bowl that came down to a missed field goal that allowed Georgia to punch its ticket to the national title game and capture its second national championship in as many years.

Georgia has a front seven that could cause OSU the same problems as Michigan. But the Buckeyes are the nation's most talented hiding team, and freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith wants to lead them to their first national title since 2014.

Ryan Day is the first Ohio State coach to lose four straight games to Michigan since John Cooper from 1988-91. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of “The Number One College Football Show” podcast. Follow him up @RJ_Young .

