Six Eagles included in the preliminary roster of the American World Junior





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Six Boston College men's hockey players have been named to the U.S. Junior National Team preliminary roster ahead of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Forward James Hagens , Ryan Leonard , Gabe Perreault And Teddy Stiga and defenders Drew Fortescue And Aram Minnetian will compete for a spot on the final U.S. roster. Team USA meets for training camp December 16-17 at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan. The final 25-man roster will represent the United States at the World Junior Championships from December 26, 2024 to January 5, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario. Fortescue, Leonard, Minnetian and Perreault were part of the 2024 U.S. squad that won gold at the World Junior Championships for the sixth time, with a record of 6-1-0-0. Perreault (6-14-20), Leonard (11-6-17) and Hagens (3-14-17) are the top three scorers for the Eagles through the first thirteen games. Stiga has scored nine points on three goals and six assists, while Fortescue and Minnetian have played in all thirteen games on the blue line, combining for a plus-16 rating. Leonard and Perreault both scored for the Americans in the Gold Medal Game, with Fortescue getting one assist. NHL Network is the exclusive home of the IIHF World Junior Championship in the United States and will broadcast every Team USA match, among many others, including all quarterfinals, semifinals and medal games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bceagles.com/news/2024/12/2/mens-hockey-six-eagles-named-to-us-world-junior-preliminary-roster.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos