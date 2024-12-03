Adam Zampa has been apologized for publicly criticizing his selection for the Sheffield Shield match





Frankly, I don't understand Cricket Australia's comment because we didn't have to have a robust debate about his selection. His selection was a foregone conclusion that he was on the team. I'm going to ask Lee Germon from Cricket NSW to clarify this by perhaps writing to Cricket Australia and putting on my managerial hat, because we don't understand this. What we were told to do, and what is coming out in the press, is exactly the opposite. They make no sense. Or are we, as selectors, wrong, have we misunderstood? But I'm pretty clear because I've been getting messages saying that Adam Zampa should be in the team and there's no point in discussing his selection. Adam Zampa during the T20 World Cup. Credit: AP Zampa performed well from the SCG game and demonstrated his ability to play long-form cricket should the national selectors decide to pick him for next year's Sri Lanka tour. Speak with Cricket et al this week Zampa said: Four weeks ago I asked Bails [George Bailey] if I got a chance to go to Sri Lanka. Bails said: Yes, of course. Loading So I asked him: Do you want me to play Shield? And he said, yes, if NSW chooses you then that's fine, but if not [then]just play PM's XI, and if we take a long-legged one to Sri Lanka, you have a chance. So then I went to Maily and said, I'm available for Shield selection against Tasmania. If they picked me, great. If not, I'd have the PMs XI game. Maily said, “Yes, go full steam ahead, you're playing. Bails has said to me all the time: we can't force NSW to pick you up, it's up to them. Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey said in Adelaide on Tuesday that Zampa's trajectory of improvement to be one of the world's leading white-ball spinners suggested he was able to adapt to Test cricket in useful conditions. His cricket has only continued to improve, Carey said. He has reached an age where he knows his game very well. I stayed with Adam here in South Australia and he had some success. I haven't seen much of his longer bowling just because of how much white ball he has, but if he ever gets the chance to represent Australia in Test cricket, I think his game will only continue to improve. Tanveer took five wickets in cricket this weekend after a barren run of Shield matches early in the season on largely useless pitches. Meanwhile, the Blues will be without opening batsman Nic Maddinson for their Sheffield Shield match against Western Australian starting on Friday. Maddinson will undergo surgery after breaking his finger in the field while playing premier cricket for Eastern Suburbs this weekend. In a major blow to the Sydney Thunder, Maddinson could also be ruled out for the entire Big Bash tournament depending on how the operation goes. News, results and expert analyzes from the sports weekend are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

