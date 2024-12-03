Neale Fraser, the Australian 19-time tennis winner, dies at the age of 91





Australian tennis great Neale Fraser, winner of 19 Grand Slam titles, has died at the age of 91. Fraser reached world number one singles in 1959, the same year he won his first of three major singles titles at the US Championships. The following year he defeated legend Rod Laver in the Wimbledon and US finals. Fraser won eleven doubles titles in all the Australian, French, Wimbledon and American championships, and five mixed majors during a productive stretch from 1956 to 1960. Fellow Australian tennis celebrity Lew Hoad once said he had “the best serve in the world”. Fraser said he “could never think of anything better than representing your country” and so shunned offers to turn professional in the 1960s in the hope of captaining Australia's Davis Cup. Neale Fraser (right) defeated Rod Laver (left) in the Wimbledon and US singles finals in 1960. (Getty images: Mirrorpix) He took over the non-playing role from Harry Hopman in 1970 and held the position until 1993, winning four trophies from his 24 campaigns, contributing to four consecutive titles as a player from 1959–62. “What Australians like most about him is that he has been a great representative for Australia [and] for Australia, both on and off the court,” Hopman said at Fraser's induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984. According to Tennis Australia, Fraser was so productive in the international tournament that Hopman dubbed it “Neale Fraser's Cup”. “He was almost like my second father,” said Pat Cash, who was part of Fraser's last victorious Davis Cup team, in 1986. Fraser (centre) was Davis Cup captain for the Australian titles in 1973, 1977, 1983 and 1986. (Getty Images: Tony Feder/ALLSPORT) Fraser was also one of the first five players inducted into the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame in 1994, just a year after it was established, joining the exclusive group alongside Laver, Margaret Court, long-time doubles partner Roy Emerson and Evonne Goolagong Cawley . In 2008, Fraser received the Philippe Chatrier Award from the International Tennis Federation for outstanding achievements in tennis. “I've had an incredible career,” he told Tennis Australia. 'I was clearly enjoying something. Whatever deeds I have performed, I have enjoyed them to the utmost.” He is survived by his wife Thea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-12-03/neale-fraser-australian-tennis-great-dies/104678598 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos