Korean table tennis legend announces bid for KSOC presidency





Published: December 3, 2024, 3:43 PM

Updated: December 3, 2024, 6:15 PM Former Korea Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president Ryu Seung-min formally declared on Tuesday his intention to run for president of the Korean Sports and Olympic Committee (KSOC). He entered the race against controversial KSOC head Lee Kee-keung.

Ryu held a press conference at The Plaza Seoul in central Seoul and announced his policies to develop Korean sports, including boosting the Korean physical education system in schools and making sports councils in local governments more autonomous.

I will play a leading role to enhance the athletes' independence and value, instead of letting external factors cause changes, Ryu said. We will need to implement change through a transparent process and diverse and inclusive conversations with athletes, coaches, club members, 228 sports councils and 68 sports groups.

His vote on the need to make changes in Korean sports comes after the country failed to qualify for every team sport except women's handball at the Paris Olympics this summer. Team Korea sent 142 athletes to the French capital, the smallest delegation to the Games since 1976, although the country still finished the Paris Olympics with the joint most gold medals in the country's history: 13.

Ryu, 42, is a Korean table tennis legend who has won medals at every major international tournament, including three medals at three Olympic Games: gold in 2004, bronze in 2008 and silver in 2012.

Since retiring in 2014, he has held several administrative positions in the sport. He became a member of the International Olympic Committee in 2016 and also served as a member and chairman of the Athletes Committee of the Korean National Olympic Committee from 2016 to 2019.

He most recently served as president of KTTA from 2019 to September this year.

Ryu's bid to run for KSOC president comes after incumbent KSOC chief Lee was allowed to run for a third term last month by his own organization's fair play committee, despite being banned by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism was suspended for alleged misconduct.

The ministry announced on November 11 that Lee had been suspended as president of KSOC for his alleged improper misconduct, illegal hiring practices and misappropriation of funds. On October 8, the Office for Government Policy Coordination launched an investigation alleging that Lee improperly influenced the recruitment of his daughter's college friend to a position at the Jincheon National Training Center in North Chungcheong.

Investigation revealed that Lee had provided a resume to a senior training center official and ordered hiring qualifications to be changed several times, removing requirements such as national team experience and a Level 2 certification for professional sports instructors deleted.

Lee reportedly ignored internal recommendations for a salary reduction when adjusting qualifications and replaced the head of the recruitment department who opposed these adjustments. The position opened publicly with relaxed qualifications on August 9, 2022, and a friend of Lee's daughter was ultimately hired.

The inspection team also obtained statements showing that, with Lees' approval, a president of an unnamed sports association had been asked to cover the costs of nutritional supplements and uniforms for athletes.

According to these statements, the chairman, a longtime associate of Lee, had expressed interest earlier this year in a key position related to the Paris Olympics. The chairman was eventually appointed to his desired position and reportedly covered about 80 million won ($57,000) in related costs.

The inspection team also flagged possible embezzlement, noting that KSOC had pre-purchased tickets for the Olympic delegation worth 187 million won, circumvented procedures, and failed to refund tickets worth approximately 32 million won that were no longer were necessary.

Lee and Ryu are the only two candidates who have declared their candidacy for the top echelons of Korean sports as of Tuesday. The election will take place on January 14 next year.

The KSOC is the governing authority in Korean sports and selects players and teams to represent the country, in addition to raising funds to provide support for athletes competing in the Olympic Games. BY PAIK JI-HWAN, JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]



BY PAIK JI-HWAN, JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]

