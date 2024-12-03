Which channel is Monday Night Football on tonight? How to watch

The Denver Broncos wouldn't be particularly good this year and after an 0-2 start it was reasonable to assume these were write-offs, but they are Since then 7-3 and now winning two right.

The Cleveland Browns had a chance to be good, but somehow lost to every team in the NFC East in the first half of the season and are muddling along at 3-8. That includes a “where did that come from?” win against Pittsburgh, a few weeks after a “where did that come from?” victory against Baltimore.

These two teams close out Week 13 against each other on Monday Night Football, with the Broncos right in the middle of the playoffs. They'll need a win to cement their entry into the December stretch run and they're 5 1/2-point favorites to do just that.

Who's playing on Monday Night Football tonight?

The NFL Week 13 Monday Night Football game features the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

How can you watch Monday Night Football tonight?

The Browns at Broncos game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

What time is Monday Night Football this week?

The Browns at Broncos game starts at 6:15 PM MT/7:15 PM CT.

Monday night football announcers

Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) will call the game from the booth at SoFi Stadium, with Melissa Stark on the sidelines.

Who will win on Monday Night Football?

The Broncos are 5 1/2-point home favorites over the Browns in the NFL Week 13 odds for the game, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. The Broncos are at -250 on the moneyline, while the Browns are +200. The over/under is set at 42 points.

Cleveland Browns injury report

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., receiver Cedric Tillman and tight end Geoff Swaim are questionable.

Denver Broncos Injury Report

Defensive end Zach Allen and cornerback Riley Moss are questionable. Moss, one of the Broncos' best defensive playmakers, has a knee injury that was feared to be serious, but it turned out to be an MCL sprain and he could be back this week.

Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos predictions, picks, odds

The line: Broncos 24, Browns 18

With a 5 1/2 point line and an over-under of 42, Denver is expected to win 24-18.

“The El Paso times: Broncos 28, Browns 17

Bret Bloomquist writes: “Denver is one of the surprise stories in the NFL this season. Cleveland is surprising because every now and then, out of nowhere, they look good and then go back to where they came from.”

Bookies.com: Bet on the Broncos to cover against the Browns

Bill Speros writes: “The Browns won their Super Bowl in the snow against Pittsburgh. Jameis Winston is back in prime time this week. He and the Browns visit Denver after the mini-bye. There will be no adverse weather conditions this week as we saw in the snow globe of Huntington Bank Field, the Broncos are 9-3 on the line. That is the best record of any team in the AFC. Denver's defense stiffened at the goal line to cover 5 ,5 securing points in a 29-19 win in Las Vegas. Impressive. Denver QB Bo Nix continues to pull away in the NFL OROY race has 16 TDs against just 6 picks. The Broncos rarely turn the ball over and will last longer here then the Browns.

Dime for sports betting: Broncos 21.3, Browns 4.6

The site's formula predicts the Broncos will win the NFL Week 13 matchup against the Browns.

ESPN: Broncos have a 51.7% chance of beating Browns on Monday Night Football

The site gives the Browns a 47.9% chance of winning the NFL Week 13 matchup, with the remaining percentage good for a tie.

Dimers: Browns 23, Broncos 20

It writes: “After extensive simulations, our model gives the Browns a 62% chance of winning, while the Broncos have a 38% chance of winning.”

