Adidas Ubersonic 5 tennis shoe adds Speedframe technology





The new Adidas Adizero Ubersonic 5 tennis shoe features a new Speedframe construction. Adidas The Adidas Ubersonic shoe silhouette has stood for speed throughout its eight years in the German brand's tennis lineup. The fifth iteration, the Adizero Ubersonic 5, announced today, brings speed into sharper focus with a fresh take on technology. The brand introduced its Speedframe technology to a tennis shoe for the first time on the model, which will be released in December. The technology is paired with a low-profile Lightstrike foam midsole and a mesh upper, intended to combine for lightweight speed yet player comfort. With this model, we wanted to create an understated tennis shoe that would really improve athletes' freedom of movement on the court, says Ben Herath, Adidas vice president of design in specialty sports. The Speedrame technology is common in the Adidas range of football and rugby boots. Using a three-piece heel construction, the brand helps secure a player's heel and midfoot to support the foot during quick changes of direction on a tennis court. The colorway of the new Adidas Adizero Ubersonic 5 tennis shoe will be worn during the Australian … [+] Opened January. Adidas < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The Lightstrike midsole, sourced from the Adizero running franchise, offers the brand's lightest foam. Adidas says Lightstrike also has built-in responsiveness. The latest model of the Adizero Ubersonic reinterprets the low-to-the-ground feel of the midsole, the brand says, seeking to put players more in tune with the court on a shoe with a lower center of gravity. The Lightstrike foam is intended to help with this. The minimalist mesh upper is an updated half-boot construction intended to focus on lightweight, breathable comfort. The outsole of the shoe has a herringbone pattern and an edge that runs around the shoe. Working with our players, we incorporated their feedback to carefully develop features from previous models and introduce technology from other sports never before seen in our tennis shoes, says Herath. The result is an elite-level shoe tailored for speed. The new Adidas Adizero Ubersonic 5 tennis shoe. Adidas The Adizero Ubersonic 5 will make its tour-level debut at the Australian Open in January in a bright red colorway with the brand's three white stripes design down the center. The interlocking layered details of the Speedframe technology are visible in the heel. The current roster of Adidas tennis players includes Jessica Pegula, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Xinyu Wang, Maria Sakkari, Angelique Kerber, Camila Osoria, Daria Kasatkina, Alex Michelsen and Luca Nardi. Those players will have a new option in their choice of shoes. Adidas' current range of tennis shoes consists of the Adizero Cybersonic for $170, the Barricade 13 for $160, the Adizero Ubersonic 4.1 for $140, the $130 Solematch Control 2 and the $120 Defiant Speed ​​2. The new Adizero Ubersonic 5 will be priced at $150.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/timnewcomb/2024/12/03/adidas-ubersonic-5-tennis-shoe-adds-speedframe-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos