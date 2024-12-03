Australian tennis great Neale Fraser dies at the age of 91





For context, Fraser was a player good enough to beat Rod Laver in both the 1960 Wimbledon and US finals. He also teamed with Roy Emerson to win eight of his eleven doubles titles. With apologies to McNamee, the late Peter McNamara and the Woodies, they were Australia's best combo. Emerson called Fraser a general of the court. At a time when the emphasis in tennis was different, Fraser was also praised for the unique achievement of winning the Triple Crown in the US twice: singles, doubles and mixed. Fraser was part of a large Australian group of the time. Six of the eight 1962 Wimbledon quarter-finalists were Australian, including Fraser and his brother John, later a long-serving club doctor at Fitzroy and Carlton, and medical officer of the Australian Open for 30 years. Curiously, Neale never won the Australian singles title. Neale Fraser Honor Roll Highest ranking: No. 1 (1959)

Davis Cup player: 1955–1963, 18 wins, 3 losses (11–1 singles; 7–2 doubles)

Davis Cup captain: 1970–1993, 49 wins, 19 losses (titles in 1973, 1977, 1983, 1986)

Grand slam titles (19)

Singles: Wimbledon 1960; US Open 1959, 1960

Men's doubles: Australian Open 1957, 1958, 1962; Roland Garros 1958, 1960, 1962. Wimbledon 1959, 1961. US Open 1957, 1959, 1960

Mixed doubles: Australian Open 1956. Wimbledon 1962. US Open 1958, 1959, 1960 Fraser had a record of 11-1 in singles and 7-2 in doubles in the Davis Cup. This was especially in the Challenge Rounds era, when the holder played only once to defend the title. By the time he became captain, the format was home-and-away and so victories became harder to come by. Under Fraser, Australia won 55 of 75 ties. Fans remember him as a steady presence on the pitch, with his track pants and terry hat. McNamee remembers his pastoral care. Whenever he was disappointed or worried about something in the team, he always spoke to us collectively, he said. He would say what was bothering him and add: If the cap fits, wear it. He wouldn't embarrass anyone in front of the group. Loading Pat Cash also recalled his concern. He was like a father to me, he once said. He just knew how to make you feel important and play your best. It's not a stretch to think that Fraser would have been melancholy at the reduction of the Davis Cup in this era to the point of anonymity. Coincidentally, he died on the day it was announced that Italy would host the Davis Cup final for the next three years, dashing Australia's ambitions. Fraser also captained the Federation Cup team for three years, appearing in three finals. He was named Father of the Year in 1974, received an MBE and an AO and was chairman of the Sport Australia Hall of Fame for nine years. If all of Australian tennis history were a club season, Neale Fraser would win the best team man award hands down.

