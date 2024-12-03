Cricket NSW apologizes to Adam Zampa as leg spinner withdraws from Sheffield Shield match after public criticism | Cricket news





Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has received an apology from Cricket New South Wales for public criticism of his selection for a Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania last week. Last week, Zampa played in place of fellow legspinner Tanveer Sangha and his selection drew criticism from former players Stuart Clark and Ed Cowan, who are part of the NSW board. Zampa, who had not played a first-class match since February 2023, was a surprise inclusion for the match against Tasmania. It was seen as an attempt to cement his place for Australia's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. While former captain Mark Taylor had dismissed the decision, Clark and Cowan expressed their displeasure on air. The problem I have with it when it comes to Adam Zampa is that we didn't have a discussion because there was no need for us to be told he had to play, said former pacer Clark, who played 24 Tests for Australia. Clark said the matter would be escalated to Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon. I'm going to ask Lee Germon from Cricket NSW to clarify this by perhaps writing to Cricket Australia and putting on my managerial hat because we don't understand this, he said. What we were told to do, and what is coming out in the press, is exactly the opposite. They make no sense. Or are we, as selectors, wrong, have we misunderstood? But I'm pretty clear because I've been getting messages saying that Adam Zampa should be in the team and there's no point in discussing his selection. Even Brad Haddin speaking on Willow Cricket Podcast shared his thoughts: I'm an Adam Zampa fan but I don't think he should be playing this Shield game. He's not coming to training, he's not part of the NSW system. I just think it sends a really bad message to our younger players in the squad. And following these public comments, NSW has apologized to Zampa and the leg-spinner has withdrawn from the next Sheffield Shield match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/cricket-nsw-apologies-to-adam-zampa-as-leg-spinner-withdraws-from-sheffield-shield-game-following-public-criticism-9703680/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos