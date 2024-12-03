Neale Fraser, Australian tennis great and Davis Cup captain, dies at 91 | Tennis





Australian tennis is mourning the loss of legendary player and Davis Cup captain Neale Fraser AO, MBE. Fraser, who won 19 Grand Slam titles, has died at the age of 91. For all his Grand Slam glory, Fraser's name will forever be associated with the Davis Cup, both as a player and in a record-breaking run as Australian captain. A three-time Grand Slam singles champion, Fraser won tennis' biggest prize in 1960, beating the great Rod Laver in a memorable all-Australian Wimbledon men's final. He repeated the win over Laver shortly afterwards to defend the US Open crown he first won in 1959 with success against Peruvian-born American Alex Olmedo. Fraser also collected 16 grand slam doubles titles, completed the career slam in the men's format and claimed five mixed trophies. But after helping Australia to four consecutive Davis Cup titles between 1959 and 1962, Melbourne-born Fraser wrote perhaps his greatest legacy as captain. He held the post for a record 24 years from 1970 to 1993, guiding Australia to four finals in 1973, 1977, 1983 and 1986 and recording 55 wins from 75 matches played, all the while sitting courtside in his famous chair and terry cloth hat. . I could never think of anything better than representing your country, Fraser often said. He learned to play on the clay courts next to his family home in Melbourne and developed a game built around a thunderous left-handed serve. As a cricket fan, Fraser watched leg-spin bowlers spin the ball in different directions by cocking their wrists, and he adapted this googly approach to his serve. Fraser, who emerged during the golden era of Australian men's tennis, was initially unable to break into the Davis Cup team, losing three times in the singles major finals, including twice to close friend Ashley Cooper, first at the 1957 Australian Championships and 1958 Wimbledon. skip the newsletter promotion Log in to Australia Sports Receive a daily digest of the latest sports news, features and commentary from our Australian sports desk Privacy statement: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service apply. after newsletter promotion Ashley Cooper and Neale Fraser at Wimbledon in 1958. Photo: Mirrorpix/Getty Images The following year he made his breakthrough, also completing the streak of singles, doubles and mixed titles at the 1959 US Open at Forest Hills before also achieving the No. 1 ranking in singles. Fraser eventually became one of twenty men to win all four majors in doubles. In 1984 he was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. One of his doubles partners, Roy Emerson, described Fraser as a general on the court. Despite lucrative offers to turn professional, Fraser remained an amateur hoping to succeed Hopman as Australian Davis Cup captain, which he did. Hopman once called the competition the Fraser Cup as Fraser ushered in several generations of talent, including future captains John Newcombe and John Fitzgerald and two-time Cup-winning hero Pat Cash. He was like a father to me, Cash told the Tennis Australia website. He just knew how to make you feel important and play your best.

