FCPS Superintendent Speaks Out on the Hayfield Football Recruiting Scandal





Dr. Michelle Reid stressed the need for an external investigation as outrage continues over the school systems' handling of the scandal.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid, responds to criticism of the football recruiting scandal that brought the district under national scrutiny. An independent investigation is expected into allegations that Hayfield Secondary School administrators and head football coach Darryl Overton violated recruiting policies. In a joint letter, three school board members revealed that of the 31 children recruited, 14 were from Overton's old school in Woodbridge. There have been more calls for accountability from community members and school board members demanding that an outside law firm take over the investigation. Our intention is to try to anticipate future situations, so I welcome that extensive external review at this time and when I met with our football coaches recently, that was something they had hoped for, Reid told WUSA9. Dr. Reid said she first heard of the allegations in late spring, but did not say exactly when. She said text messages from Hayfield athletic director Monty Fritts came through recently Fairfax County Timesincreased worries. The questionable text messages show that Fritts knew Overton would recruit people from other schools. Fritts resigned from his position on Monday. Reid said he was interviewed several times by school officials after the text messages were introduced to them during a meeting with coaches last month. She would not reveal exactly what was discussed and his exact reasoning, citing human resources matters. Following the reports, Hayfield opted to withdraw from the playoffs. The Virginia High School League recommended that Hayfield be banned for two years because it said the school had violated recruiting rules. However, a judge prevented this. Reid and the school system have been criticized for their handling of the allegations, which included an internal investigation followed by an investigation by former chief deputy attorney general Cynthia Hudson, which found no wrongdoing. School board member Mateo Dunne said despite his call for an external investigation in August; it was voted down. Reid suggests that they relied on the information from the initial assessments. I believe the original investigation, which involved more than 400 hours of staff time, was externally reviewed by Ms Hudson, and in her review I believe the review stood up at the time, Reid added. WUSA9's Matthew Torres asked Reid: Do you still support the findings of that internal investigation, which said there was nothing to substantiate the claims at the time? Reid responded: I requested an outside review at the time and we brought in Cynthia Hudson to review all the facts related to the investigation and determine if they could be substantiated. We placed great confidence in her review of the investigation and her review found that no allegations were substantiated. Torres asked: But then there's the Virginia High School League that recommended banning them. Why is there a discrepancy? Reid responded: I think the discrepancy is a great question and one of the questions that will be answered by the comprehensive external review. Reid said at the time of the initial investigation, the students were determined to be eligible to play. The topic will likely come up again Thursday at the school's next board meeting.

