



Yoo Seung Min, former president of the Korea Table Tennis Association, speaks at a press conference on the 3rd to announce his official candidacy for president of the Korea Sports Council. Yonhap News Agency Former President of the Korea Table Tennis Association Yoo Seung Min, who was a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), officially announced his candidacy for the 42nd President of the Korea Sports Council. Former chairman Yoo Seung Min held a press conference for the position of chairman of the sports committee at the Diamond Hall on the 22nd floor of the Plaza Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on the 3rd and revealed his background and plan to lead the sports committee. Former Chairman Yoo said: “Even in a bad environment, we are here for leaders, athletes and parents who strive in the field with a sense of affection and mission for sports. The interest and weight in sports are decreasing more and more. I decided to to challenge the President of the Korean Sports Council to turn all these worries and fears back into hope and happiness,” he said. He also explained his plan to lead a leadership change focused on athletes. He said: “I have had several experiences to respond appropriately to rapidly changing situations in the field. Administrative experts from the field who have learned with their bodies since childhood should come to the fore. As we know, the minds of players and leaders better than anyone else, we will create a happy sporting world that everyone dreams of,” he promised. Promises for the development of the sports association and the sports community include joint growth by securing local sports associations and sports independence, introduction of a healthcare system for players and leaders, revitalization projects for school sports, advanced sports infrastructure by specializing in sports, globally oriented K – sports, and improving self-reliance by establishing a profit platform for the Korea Sports Association. He also expressed his thoughts on uniting opposition candidates to prevent Chairman Lee Ki-heung from serving a third term. He said: “I am ready to participate in the unification of the candidates if necessary,” but added: “As unification is a technical and complex issue, it must be preceded by a fair way for all to agree . unite because I think I have an advantage over the candidates,” he said. He emphasized that he did not do anything problematic about the alleged donation that arose when he was chairman of the Table Tennis Association. He said: “During five years (in his tenure as chairman of the Table Tennis Association), he has attracted more than 10 billion won in donations and spent it on youth development and national team management. I am proud that I have used the corporate card so transparently that I have never used it,” he explained. Yoo Seung Min, the gold medalist of the 2004 Athens Olympics in men's singles table tennis, became president of the table tennis association in May 2019. He was re-elected in the November 2021 elections and served another four years in office before resigning in September. candidate for athletics director. The election for the chairman of the sports association will take place on January 14, 2025.

