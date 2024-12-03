Neale Fraser: Australian tennis legend and Davis Cup captain dies aged 91





Neale Fraser, who won 19 Grand Slam titles and captained Australia to four Davis Cups, has died aged 91. Fraser, who was a key figure in Australian tennis dominance between 1950 and 1975, was part of the Davis Cup team that won four straight titles between 1959 and 1962 alongside Rod Laver, Roy Emerson and Bob Mark. Individually, he won Wimbledon once in 1960, beating Laver in the final, and won the US Open (then the US Championships) twice in 1959 and 1960. In both years he won the singles, men's doubles and mixed doubles titles in Forest. Hills, NY He remains the last man to accomplish the feat once, let alone twice, and was world No. 1 in journalist Lance Tingay's amateur rankings, which preceded the official ATP Tour rankings in both 1959 and 1960. Fraser won his 16 doubles majors at all four Grand Slams, winning the Australian Open, French Open and US Open men's titles three times each and Wimbledon twice. He won the US Open mixed doubles title three times and the Wimbledon and Australian Open titles once, never winning the Australian Open singles despite reaching three finals. Despite his remarkable success, Fraser never turned professional and instead concentrated on leading his country to the Davis Cup, where he succeeded Harry Hopman as captain in 1970. He won 49 of 68 matches as captain, helping Australia to the title in 1973, 1977, 1983 and 1986. He was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984. Fraser, like Laver, was a left-hander and orchestrated his play around his serve, taking inspiration from spin bowling in cricket in developing a range of angles and spins. Laver called him a dear friend and added that Fraser beat me in two major finals which made me a better player. I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear partner and fellow left-hander Neale Fraser. He was a true gem in a golden era of Australian tennis legends, an incredible world number 1, a Grand Slam champion and a Davis Cup icon. Neale beat me in two major finals and forced me to do so pic.twitter.com/B4cVLEnRUk Rod Laver (@rodlaver) December 3, 2024 (Top photo: Fairfax Media Archives/Getty Images)

