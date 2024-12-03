How is the football coaching search going at Purdue?

WEST LAFAYETTE Athletic Director Mike Bobinski addressed the media Monday morning about the search for the next Purdue football head coach.

Ryan Walters was fired Sunday after going 5-19 in two seasons, a day after the game Boilermakers lost to rival Indiana 66-0.

Bobinski posted an estimated timeline of seven to 10 days before Walters' successor would be hired, depending on the circumstances.

Bobinski asked questions about staff and player retention, NIL, how Walters handled the news and when Bobinski knew a head coaching change needed to happen.

Here are the highlights from Bobinski's Monday morning press conference:

What kind of coach will lead Purdue football?

Bobinski hasn't promised whether it will try to hire someone with a background on both sides of the ball; the committee will rather look for the best possible candidate.

“Who is in the best position to make a quick and positive impact, recognizing that we are not trying to have a great team next year,” Bobinski said. “We are trying to build a great program that will be sustainably successful, but it is important today to have immediate success.”

Being healthy offensively, defensively and on special teams is the ultimate key and whatever it takes to ensure that is the case is what Bobinski said Purdue is looking for.

“We're going back to a winning coach, that's what we're going back to,” Bobinski said. “You can do that in a lot of different ways. If you look at the best teams across the country right now, the best coaches are across the board.”

How much will the next Purdue football coach make?

Simply put, whatever it takes to get the coach and staff that Purdue wants, Bobinski said.

There are clearly limits.

But it sounds like Purdue is willing to open the checkbook for the right person.

How did Ryan Walters react when he was fired?

Bobinski broke the news in his office.

Walters was professional and apologized for not having more success at Purdue over the past two seasons.

When did Purdue know change was needed?

As the season unfolded week by week, Bobinski began doing background work, if only to be prepared for the scenario of searching for a new head coach.

It started materializing “more than weeks” ago.

“That's the job, just to understand what the possibilities and options might be and to prepare background information,” Bobinski said. “It wasn't like we had a search yesterday.”

Saturday's 66-0 loss to Indiana did not influence the decision to fire Walters, Bobinski said.

In the meantime, who is in charge of Purdue football operations?

So far, Walters is the only coach fired.

It sounds like the athletic department, and Bobinski specifically mentioned football administrator Tiffini Grimes, is involved in trying to keep as much of the roster as possible.

Who will lead the coaching hire?

Bobinski heads the athletic department, but he and Grimes aren't the only ones bringing in the next hire.

“Executives and President (Mung) Chiang will absolutely be involved,” Bobinski said. “That's a big part of college.”

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier.