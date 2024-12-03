Women's tennis announces spring 2025 schedule





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Traci Green Harvard Women's Tennis head coach Sheila Kelly Palandjian this afternoon announced Harvard Women's Tennis' 24-match slate for the 2025 dual season. The Crimson will play 13 of its games at its facilities in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Harvard opens its season on the road, starting with an early season test at Baylor on Sunday, January 19. The Crimson begins its weekend on Saturday, January 25e against a familiar foe in the Princeton Tigers. With a win, the Crimson would face either the host, Georgia, or Charlotte for a spot at the ITA National Team Indoors held February 7-11 in Chicago, Illinois. After traveling to Athens, Georgia, the Crimson will play on its home court for the first time in dual-match action, welcoming a pair of crosstown foes in Boston College (Jan. 31) and Boston University (Feb. 2). Later in February and through March, the Crimson will host six consecutive games, welcoming a slate of strong opponents including Wisconsin (February 15), Quinnipiac (February 15), Stony Brook (March 1), Memphis (1 March). 2), UMass-Amherst (March 8) and NJIT (March 9). Harvard's non-conference schedule includes its annual spring break trip in which it will head west to take on a pair of California opponents in LMU (March 19) and UC-Santa Barbara (March 22). After the trip, the Crimson returns home for its final non-league opponent, welcoming Denver to Cambridge on Saturday, March 29. In the Ivy League, the Crimson will play Dartmouth (March 30), Princeton (April 5), Penn (April 6) and Yale (April 13) at home while traveling to Brown (April 11), Columbia. (April 19) and Cornell (April 20). The Crimson welcomed back 10 players and added a pair of freshmen this year as it looks to build on its historic 2023-2024 season. Last year, Harvard finished 19-5 overall and 5-2 in conference, tying for second in the league. With its strong dual season, the Crimson earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, marking its first trip to the big dance since the 2009-10 season.

