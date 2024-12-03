John Seifarth named B1G Hockey – Penn State's first Star of the Week

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Junior John Seifarth (Pittsburgh, Pa.) was named Big Ten Hockey's first Star of the Week last week for his performance in a sweep against ECAC leader Colgate, as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning.

Seifarth made the first two starts of his collegiate career against the Raiders, backstopping Penn State to a series sweep and his first career weekly Big Ten award, along with Aiden Fink (November 26) and Simon Mack (October 8) , each of whom were honored as B1G Third Star of the Week earlier this season. Seifarth becomes the first Nittany Lion to earn B1G First Star of the Week honors since Kevin Wall '23 on January 4, 2023.

The native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania played high school hockey for Avonworth High before enrolling at Penn State, where he spent the past two seasons as a member of the Penn State ACHA Division II club hockey program before joining the Nittany Lions as the third goaltender of the team in the competition. spring.

Seifarth was thrust into a starting role last week and stopped 47 of 50 shots in the series, including a career-best 25 during a 3-2 win on Tuesday, before adding 22 the next night in a 7-1 win. Seifarth finished the week with a .940 save percentage and a 1.50 goals-against average.

Seifarth played in three straight games for Penn State after his two starts, when he had a 2-0-0 record with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

The Nittany Lions resume Big Ten play this week with a trip to Columbus to take on No. 1 on Thursday and Friday evening. 17 Ohio State.

