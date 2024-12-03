The Men's Health Tech Awards 2025





Hereby Men's health HQ, we test a lot of technology. From the latest smartwatches and waterproof earbuds to next-generation sleep gadgets and recovery tools, if you've seen it, we've probably taken it for a spin. But we can also be a skeptical group. If there were half as many game-changers as the marketing suggests, we'd all be elite athletes by now, right? That said, some things do impress us. And over the past twelve months, we've compiled a list of our favorite bits and pieces. Welcome to the 2025 installment of the Men's Health Tech Awards. TRAIN Best GPS sports watch Garmin's smartest multisport watch ever has everything you need to train, track and master any sporting challenge. With tools like offline Spotify, contactless payments and new messenger communications all behind a bright, razor-sharp Apple Watch-style touchscreen, it's good for everyday life too. Best new running shoe The laceless, injected upper of these groundbreaking running shoes is ultra-thin and molds perfectly to your foot. Plus, a gold-plated superfoam midsole delivers a fast, energetic ride. Best exercise bike Zwift ride with Kickr Core This all-in-one indoor cycling setup throws you into the virtual worlds of Zwift in seconds. You get a real driving feeling with quiet, adaptive shifting and automatic in-game gradient changes. Best swimming accessory Shape Smart Swim 2 Now 22% discount Part tracker, part coach, these glasses count your strokes and laps and then beam your stats HUD-style across the lenses. They also monitor form and provide real-time technique tips for your stroke. Best home gym technology Multigym, spotter and PT: Vitruvian's space-saving resistance system offers tailor-made, video-guided workouts for the entire body. Smart algorithms adjust your sessions based on performance. Best budget-friendly smartwatch A stylish smartwatch with real fitness credentials. The GT 5 Pro's new range of biosensors provide detailed information on everything from exercise performance to sleep and general health. Best open-ear headphones The Shokz bone conduction headphones keep you tuned in to the outside world and locked in to your workout with amplified bass, a secure earhook fit and 12 hours of playback time. WORK Best headphones Sennheiser HD 620S headphones Brilliantly comfortable for long commutes, these closed-back cans offer airy, detailed and smooth sound. Perfect ear gear to avoid distractions when you need to tune in or zoom out. Best Android tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Now 25% discount The closest thing to a total laptop replacement, Samsung's powerful, large-screen iPad Pro alternative is lightning fast and makes your to-do list and streaming movies easy. Best mood lamp Lumies dimmable sad lamp sits flush on your desk and emits 10,000 lux, mimicking normal daylight to improve your mood and focus and drive away the dark days. Best compact coffee machine Smeg BCC13 Bean to Cup coffee maker This neat coffee bean machine prepares 10 different types of coffee, from espresso to macchiato, at the touch of a button. It even froths your milk and tells you when it's time to descale. Best professional smartphone The smartest iPhone yet, with the largest screen ever, is not just a pretty sight. Apple Intelligence powers smarter SIRI, voice transcription and photo cleaning, while new camera controls and a second 48MP Ultra Wide camera create even better photos and reels. REST Best sleep technology Sleeping well is the ultimate health hack. This smart mattress tracks your sleep and then uses your nighttime vital signs to adjust the temperature so you can sleep better. Best shake maker Ninja Blast portable blender A hassle-free way to shake up your recovery nutrition, the Nutribullets 71g battery-powered blitzer is portable enough for your gym bag. Best recovery tool Attach this to any part of your body and let the red light therapy help reduce joint pain and inflammation and increase your body's ability to recover. Best smart ring More discreet than a watch, this ring is packed with smart biotechnology, providing daily information on activity balance, sleep efficiency, recovery and much more. Best portable cold plunge Would you like to enjoy the benefits of an ice bath without bringing your own ice? This compact diver connects to a phone-controlled chiller, can swallow people up to 6-9 and still folds up for easy transport. You can also get a heater. PLAY Best compact action camera Weighing just 39 grams and recording 4K video with voice and gesture controls, this little action camera is brilliantly versatile. Best new VR headset Meta's sleek headset combines real and virtual worlds. Get lost in over 500 games and studio fitness sessions. Best new portable speaker The new Beats Pill features a larger woofer for boosted bass, better sound and 24 hours of gaming fun, all in a super-durable package. Best new console PlayStation PlayStation 5 Pro It's pricey, but the PlayStation-specified Pro console is built for avid gamers who want lightning-fast loading times and silky smooth 120fps. Best portable drone Drones don't come easier to carry or operate than this 125 gram foldable flying filmmaker. Launch it from the palm of your hand in seconds and snap high-quality aerial photos and track recordings in 2.7k Ultra HD. Best table tennis table Cornilleau playing style Origin table tennis table A perfect piece of analogue technology, Cornilleau's outdoor ping pong table has enough subtle styling to function seamlessly as a garden table and is robust enough to withstand the British weather. As a 53-time marathoner, 14-time ultramarathoner (including a top 100 finish in the Marathon des Sables) and co-founder of The Run Testers, a YouTube channel for running reviews, Kieran has been testing the latest running gear for over a decade. . As a marathon runner under the age of 3, you'll find him in everything from virtual reality and smart scales to the latest health trackers. Kieran is also passionate about using the latest technology to hack his health in search of marginal gains, and you'll always find him with a running watch on both wrists. Scarlett Wrench is editor-in-chief at Human Health UK. With more than 12 years of experience as a health and lifestyle editor, Scarlett has a keen interest in emerging science, emerging trends, mental wellbeing and food and nutrition. For Men's healthshe has conducted extensive research into areas such as workplace wellbeing, male body image, the paradoxes of modern masculinity and the mental health of school-age boys. Her words have also appeared in Women's health, Runners World And The Sunday times. The Men's Health editors are your personal channel to the world's top experts on everything that matters to men: health, fitness, style, sex and more.

