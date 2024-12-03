Sports
Top 25 Minnesota High School Hockey Rankings (12/2/2024)
The 2024-25 Minnesota High School boys hockey season is underway, and High School on SI will have rankings for all classifications each week.
The Hill-Murray Pioneers (2-0) begin the season as the top team in the initial High School on SI rankings, while defending Class 2A champion Edina begins the season in third place.
St. Cloud Cathedral (0-0-1), the defending Class 1A champion, is the No. 25 team in the initial rankings.
1. Hill Murray
The high expectations placed on the Pioneers have come through with flying colors through the two weeks thus far. Opening with a 9-1 win over Mahtomedi raised a few eyebrows, but the 7-2 win over last year's Class 1A runner-up Hermantown is what cements them into first place this week. Two Class 2A senior meets at Holy Family and Maple Grove will give us a better idea of how strong Bill Lechner's squad is.
2. St. Thomas Academy
St. Thomas Academy and Hill-Murray draw extremely close parallels to each other: both have come through their leagues and are led by a strong forward and goaltender tandem. The Cadets acquired Park transfer Jackson Rudh in the offseason, which has yielded immediate results so far. With a softer schedule in the coming weeks, the Cadets are expected to remain in the top tier of the table.
3. Edina
The preseason number one team in Class 2A is off to a bit of a shaky start. The Hornets split their two games in the Turkey Trot, destroying No. 20 Maple Grove before being routed 4-1 by No. 6 Moorhead. These results shouldn't raise any alarm bells, and a rematch of last year's state championship against Chanhassen should give us more clarity on where this team stands.
4. Rogers
Rogers came out on top this season, picking up wins over Andover, No. 5 Shakopee and No. 24 White Bear Lake. However, that momentum was halted after being stymied 7-3 by No. 2 St. Thomas Academy. The Royals will get a chance to catch their breath this week, with just one game against Robbinsdale Cooper on the schedule.
5. Shakopee
The leaders in Section 2AA looked good after a 6-0 thrashing of a strong Eagan squad, but a thorough 5-2 loss to No. 4 Rogers has hampered expectations. The Sabers are still undoubtedly a top-five team and will have a chance to prove that this week with three games on the schedule against solid opponents.
6. Moorkop
There's a lot to be excited about in Moorhead, a phrase I never thought I'd utter. The Spuds opened their season with a resounding 4-1 victory over No. 3 Edina. A loss to Wayzata ended the hype, but a rebound win over No. 15 Grand Rapids puts them in the top 10 for the foreseeable future. A trip to the Metro this weekend against Andover and No. 13 Minnetonka gives this young team the opportunity to gain more valuable experience.
7. Cretin-Derham Hall
The Raiders needed a last-second goal Friday to salvage a tie against No. 18 Hermantown. They would bounce back with a thrashing of a solid No. 22 Hibbing/Chisholm squad to end the weekend in the win column. Friday's game against an underrated Lakeville South squad will give us a better understanding of where exactly this team stacks up against the state's best.
8. Rosemount
Rosemount being in the top 10 wasn't on many people's bingo cards this season. The Irish are currently 4-0 on the young season, with an early win against No. 13 Minnetonka on Saturday moving them up the ranks. There are a number of mediocre teams waiting for them this week, likely locking in their spot in the top 10 for now.
9. Standing water
The Ponies have been great to watch this season, averaging seven goals per game on their way to a 3-0 start to the young season. They will have to clean this up on the defensive end, but playing in a weaker conference should allow them to work on those deficiencies. A match against pesky number 14 Eden Prairie highlights a busy week for coach Zanon's team.
10. Wayzata
The Trojans lost the most production of any top team entering this season. However, it appears that they have been reloaded rather than rebuilt. A win over No. 6 Moorhead solidifies their spot in the top 10, and they get a chance to continue building their resume with games against Centennial and No. 24 White Bear Lake this week.
11. War Road
It was pure chaos in Class A, and the proverbial arrow for first place has landed on Warroad. The Warriors defeated Delano 5-3 before tying the defending champion and No. 25 St. Cloud Cathedral 2-2. This week they head south to take on two formidable Class 2A squads in Rock Ridge and No. 15 Grand Rapids.
12. Benilde-St. Margaret's
A shorthanded Knights-squad shutout No. 2-0. 21 Gentry Academy in their opening match. There are still a lot of unknowns with this team, and we'll get more answers this weekend when they take on No. 3 Edina.
13. Minnetonka
Coach Goldsworthy was faced with the challenge of replacing almost his entire squad from last season and has had mixed results so far. Losses to No. 9 Stillwater and No. 8 Rosemount are expected, and a win over Andover shows they still belong in the top half of the rankings. Things don't get any easier this week, with Chanhassen and No. 6 Moorhead on the docket.
14. Eden Prairie
A win over Chaska doesn't tell us much, but so far the Eagles look like a top 15 team. A matchup against an exciting No. 9 Stillwater team will help gauge how much of a threat they will be in Section 2AA.
15. Grand Rapids
Wins over Forest Lake and Duluth East won't draw much attention, but pushing No. 6 Moorhead to the brink shows the Thunderhawks should be a mainstay in the top 20. A three-game week, capped off by No. 11 Warroad, gives them the edge. great opportunity to get some quality wins.
16. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton
Coming up with this team feels fitting for Class 1A's Stillwater. The Lumberjacks average more than eight goals per game, and a win over No. 22 Hibbing/Chisholm shows they can score with the best of them. We'll see if they can keep up this output as they have a weekend matchup with East Grand Forks awaiting them.
17. Lakeville South
The Panthers made easy work of Apple Valley/Burnsville in their opener, winning 6-2. Things will ramp up this week when rival Lakeville North comes to town before facing No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday.
18. Hermantown
Last year's number two had a shaky start to the young season so far. A draw against No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall is a solid result, but a 7-2 drubbing at the hands of No. 1 Hill-Murray shows there is still a lot of work to be done if they want to return to last year's form. The Hawks will look for their first win of the season against East Grand Forks on Friday.
19. Holy angels
Holy Angels were as advertised in their trip north, highlighted by a 6-5 win over a gritty Bemidji team. With two games this week against St. Paul Academy and Woodbury, expect the Stars to slowly continue to climb the rankings.
20. Maple forest
The Crimson may have had the toughest three-game stretch of any team in the state. Losses to No. 9 Stillwater and No. 3 Edina hurt, but a win over No. 10 Wayzata shows they are still worthy of a top 20 spot. Things won't get much easier this week as they welcome No. 1 Hill-Murray to town on Saturday night.
21. Gentry Academy
The Stars started the season with big wins over Roseville and East Grand Forks before coming back down to earth with losses to No. 12 Benilde St. Margarets and No. 5 Shakopee. They will look to get back on track this weekend with road games against No. 25 St. Cloud Cathedral and Holy Family.
22. Hibbing/Chisholm
It has been an up and down start to the season for Hibbing/Chisholm, who defeated powerhouse Mahtomedi in his debut before falling to number 16 Cloquet/Esko/Carlton. It was the same formula last week when they downed No. 25 St. Cloud Cathedral before falling 6-1 to No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall. This week things will be a bit lighter with three winnable matches on the programme.
23. Champlin Park
The Rebels have built on their momentum from last season so far, winning their first two games against St. Louis Park and Woodbury. This week they welcome two winless but dangerous teams in Andover and Duluth East.
24. White Bear Lake
Last year's Section 4AA champions split the first two games, beating Duluth East and falling to No. 4 Rogers. Things will ramp up this week when the Bears welcome No. 10 Wayzata on Saturday.
25. St. Cloud Cathedral
Last year's Class 1A state champions have yet to find the win column in this young season. A draw against No. 11 Warroad is a formidable result, but a 6-3 loss to No. 22 Hibbing/Chisholm raises a bit of a red flag. The Crusaders will enjoy a two-match homestand with Northfield and No. 21 Gentry Academy make the journey north.
