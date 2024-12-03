Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Rutgers earn weekly football honors





ROSEMONT, Ill. Following the Week 14 games, the Big Ten Conference Football Players of the Week, presented by IFS.ai, were announced on Monday. Below are this week's awards: Co-Offensive Player of the Week Aidan Laughery, Illinois RB So. Gibson City, Illinois Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Kurtis Rourke, Indiana QB Sr. Oakville, Ontario Holy Trinity Defensive Player of the Week Jailin Walker, Indiana LB Sr. Richmond, Va. Varina Co-Special Teams Player of the Week Drew Stevens, Iowa K Jr. North Augusta, SC North Augusta Dominic Zvada, Mich K Jr. Chandler, Ariz. Valley Christian Fourth Michigan Special Teams Players of the Week for Zvada: (September 2, 2024; September 30, 2024; November 11, 2024) Freshmen of the week Antwan Raymond, Rutgers WR Montréal, Québec. Clearwater Academy International 2024 Big Ten Footballers of the Week September 2 O: Miller Moss, R-Jr., QB, USC D: Kevin Winston Jr., Jr., S, PSU ST: Mateen Bhaghani, So., K, UCLA ST: Dominic Zvada, Jr., K, MICH F: Dylan Raiola, Fr., QB, NEB September 9 O: Kyle Monangai, Sr., RB, RU D: Xavier Scott, Jr., DB, ILL ST: Tez Johnson, Sr., WR, ORE F: Nick Marsh, Fr., WR, MSU September 16 O: Kurtis Rourke, Sr., QB, IND D: Dante Trader Jr., Sr., DB, MD ST: Atticus Sappington, Jr., K, ORE F: Kerry Brown, R-Fr., DB, MINN September 23 O: Kaleb Johnson, Jr., RB, IOWA O: Luke Altmyer, Jr., QB, ILL D: Josaiah Stewart, Sr., EDGE, MICH ST: Tommy Doman, Sr., P, MICH F: Khmori House, Fr., ILB, WASH September 30 A: Kalel Mullings, Sr., RB, MICH A: Tez Johnson, Sr., WR, ORE D: Abdul Carter, Jr., DE/LB, PSU ST: Dominic Zvada, Jr., K, MICH F: Jeremiah Smith, WR, OSU October 7 O: Kurtis Rourke, Sr., QB, IND O: Emeka Egbuka, Gr., WR, OSU D: Jordan Burch, Sr., DE, ORE ST: Brian Buschini, Sr., P, NEB F: Trech Priest, WR, WIS October 14 O: Dillon Gabriel, Sr., QB, ORE FROM: Tyler Warren, Sr., TE, PSU D: Aaron Graves, Jr., DL, IOWA D: Koi Perich, Fr., DB, MINN ST: Luke Akers, Jr., K/P, NOW F: Ryan Barker, K, PSU October 21 O: Ethan Garbers, Sr., QB, UCLA Q: Gabe Jacas, Jr., OLB, ILL ST: Jonathan Kim, Gr., P/K, MSU F: Nick Marsh, WR, MSU October 28 O: Max Brosmer, Gr., QB, MIN D: D'Angelo Ponds, So., DB, IND ST: Kaden Wetjen, Sr., K, IOWA A: Koi Perich, DB, MINN November 4 O: Kaleb Johnson, Jr., RB, IOWA D: Carson Bruener, Sr., LB, WASH ST: Dragan Kesich, Sr., K, MINN Q: Kwazi Gilmer, WR, UCLA November 11 O: Will Howard, Gr., QB, OSU D: Carson Schwesinger, Jr., LB, UCLA ST: Dominic Zvada, Jr, K, MICH F: Jeremiah Smith, WR, OSU November 18 FROM: Tyler Warren, Sr., TE, PSU D: Matayo Uiagalelei, So., OL, ORE D: Russell Davis II, Jr., DL, WASH ST: Atticus Sappington, Jr., K, ORE F: Demond Williams Jr., QB, WASH November 24 O: Pat Bryant, Sr., WR, ILL O: Will Howard, Gr., QB, OSU D: Cody Simon, Gr., LB, OSU ST: Drew Stevens, Jr., K, IOWA F: Jacory Barney Jr., WR, NEB December 2 O: Aidan Laughery, So., RB, ILL O: Kurtis Rourke, Sr., QB, IND D: Jailin Walker, Sr., LB, IND ST: Drew Stevens, Jr., K, IOWA ST: Dominic Zvada, Jr., K, MICH F: Antwan Raymond, RB, RUT #B1GFootball

