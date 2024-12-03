Tempe, AZ – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the ITA Division I Womens National Singles and Doubles Computerized Rankings for December 3, 2024.

The National Rankings consist of the Top 125 Singles Rankings and the Top 125 Doubles Rankings. These rankings will constitute the final singles and doubles rankings until February 5, while the first Division I team rankings will be announced on January 6.

For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings.

