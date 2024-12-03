Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic returns to Clinton Square in January





The Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic has a new permanent home. The one-day outdoor hockey tournament returns to historic Clinton Square on Saturday, January 25. The three-on-three competition will be played according to pond hockey rules on two smaller rinks on Clinton Squares ice. Sixteen teams will compete with matches starting at 10am. The final round starts at 6 p.m. under the lights of downtown and the championship match is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic at Clinton Square, Syracuse, NY, Saturday, January 27, 2024. (Scott Schild | [email protected]) Scott Schild | [email protected] There are spots available in the 2025 tournament field. Registration is now open. Click here to register your team. The event was founded in 2020 at Lake Hiawatha in Upper Onondaga Park and moved to Clinton Square last January when ice failed to form on Lake Hiawatha. The downtown location worked well for organizers, players and fans. The central location of the event attracted new spectators, curious about what was happening on the square. People lined the rinks, sipping hot chocolate or beer as they cheered on the action. 1/42 2024 Syracuse Pond Hockey Tournament The pond was great, but this is something different, Syracuse native Josh Fruscello, who travels from Washington, D.C. every year to volunteer as a scorekeeper at the event, told syracuse.com | The Post-Standaard last year. If you're in Syracuse and it gets cold, you have a few choices. You can sit inside and do nothing, or you can really enjoy the weather and what Syracuse is all about. This is just a fun event for the community and for everyone to come together. It went so well that the organizers decided to come back and make the location permanent. We are proud that Clinton Square is the home of the Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic, said tournament director Tim O'Donnell. It's a beautiful setting that will become even more exciting under the lights when we get to the final rounds of play. Part of the proceeds from the tournament will benefit the St. Baldricks Foundation / Lukes Army Children's Cancer Research Fund. Vinny Lobdell and family remain the presenting sponsor of the tournament. Visit Syracuse, New York State Carpenters Local 277, JSK Enterprises are official tournament sponsors. Tournament partners include the City of Syracuse Department of Parks Recreation and Youth Programs and the Greater Strathmore Neighborhood Association (GSNA). For more information, visit https://syracusepondhockeyclassic.com/ or email [email protected].

