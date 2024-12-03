Sports
Cricket news: Fans react after Australian great Peter Siddle releases stunning news at the age of 40
Australian cricket Great Peter Siddle is all but assured of joining the 100-wicket club in the Big Bash League after agreeing a one-year deal to play for the Melbourne Stars next season. The signing means veteran Quick will become one of a handful of players to compete in the BBL beyond his 40th birthday, having celebrated that milestone at the end of last month.
The likes of former Melbourne Renegades teammates Shaun Marsh and Fawad Ahmed and the late Shane Warne have done the same. And Siddle – who currently has 99 wickets across his BBL career – will almost certainly become the 11th player to take 100 BBL scalps when he heads to the Stars this summer.
It's also a full-circle moment for the former Aussie Test star, who signed for the Stars as a starter but was never actually allowed to play a match for Melbourne due to international commitments. Siddle played his final Test for Australia at The Oval in the 2019 Ashes series against England and is part of an exclusive club of bowlers who have taken 200 Test wickets for the national side.
Siddle played 67 matches for the Aussie Test side over more than a decade after making his red-ball debut in 2008. And the paceman cemented his place in national sporting folklore with an iconic Ashes hat-trick at the Gabba in 2010. The year-old will bring a wealth of experience to a Stars team hoping to win its first title in what will be the 14th season of the domestic T20 competition will be.
“It's great to come full circle and be back with the Stars after being one of the original signings,” Siddle said. “It's always a privilege to play at the MCG and I'm really looking forward to helping with this group in any way I can.”
Siddle has played 83 Big Bash games and his 99 scalps came to a very respectable 21.38. The 40-year-old has taken 10 wickets in five List A matches for Victoria this summer, including a career-best performance of 5-49 against NSW in October, suggesting he still has plenty to offer his hometown franchise.
The Victorian won the 2017/18 title with the Adelaide Strikers and was also the tournament's leading wicket-taker in the 2021/2022 BBL competition after spending six seasons with the Strikers. He also had two spells with the Melbourne Renegades, but only managed four games last season.
Peter Siddle brings a wealth of experience to Melbourne Stars
It's fantastic to have someone of Peter's experience secure the final spot on the list, not only for his abilities on the pitch but also for his leadership off the pitch and what he can offer to others is something that really appealed to us , Blair Crouch, CEO of Stars. said. As we have already seen in the current domestic season, Peter is still bowling at a very high level, having taken 10 wickets in five One Day Cup appearances so far.
Siddle will be joined by a star-studded list of fellow Victorians set to feature for the Stars next season, including Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Scott Boland and Beau Webster. They will be complemented by a talented group of England stars, with Tom Curran and Joe Clarke, joined by compatriot Ben Duckett, who was selected with the first choice of the overseas players' draft.
The Stars have finished in the bottom half of the BBL table in recent years but will hope the addition of Siddle, along with their other high-profile stars, has helped turn around their fortunes over the summer. The new BBL season starts on December 15, with Siddle's Stars facing Brisbane Heat in their first match on December 18.
Good to see him back from injury, even at his age
Miscellaneous Cricket Podcast (@SundriesPodcast) December 2, 2024
Great to see the great Victorian is still going around, I wish you all the best with the Green team Sids!
Alex Sar #DonTheSash (@alexmatthewsar) December 3, 2024
40 years old but the passion remains the same
Shivam Kumar Sharma (@DigiDevDude) December 2, 2024
Peter Siddle (Business Administration)@StarsBBL officially confirm the signing of the 40-year-old right-arm fast medium bowler
Taken 10 wickets in 5 one-day cup matches for Victoria this season. Only played 4 games for Renegades in BBL13 and took 3 weeks to complete. Was BBL11 leading wicket taker with 30 https://t.co/fKAQIPicrO
Honeyball BBL (@HoneyballBBL) December 2, 2024
with AAP
|
