Rei Sakamoto, 18, ends Challenger season in historic fashion | ATP tour





Challenger Sakamoto, 18, ends the Challenger season in historic fashion Dzumhur wins season-leading sixth Challenger title December 3, 2024 Yokkaichi Challenger Rei Sakamoto is the second-youngest Japanese winner in ATP Challenger Tour history.

By ATP staff Japan's Rei Sakamoto ended the 2024 season perfectly on Sunday as he made history in front of his home fans. The 18-year-old won his first ATP Challenger Tour title, becoming the second-youngest Japanese winner at that level. Only Kei Nishikori, former world number 4 in the PIF ATP rankings, won a Challenger title at a younger age in 2008. Sakamoto entered his sixth Challenger appearance as a wildcard. The #NextGenATP teenager defeated German qualifier Christoph Negritu 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final. Sakamoto, who won the boys' singles title at this year's Australian Open, is the third-youngest Challenger champion this season. Only Joao Fonseca and Joel Schwaerzler were younger when they lifted trophies. Youngest Japanese Challenger Champions



Sakamoto's triumph also caps a historic season for Japanese players on the Challenger Tour. Eight Japanese players won ten Challenger titles together this year, which is a record for the Asian country. After Sakamoto's title, he is on his way to career No. 412 in the PIF ATP rankings. Sakamoto wasn't the only Challenger title winner to make history last week. Hady Habib became the first Lebanese champion in Challenger history with his victory at the Challenger Dove Men+Care Temuco. Lebanon is the 85th different country or territory to win a Challenger title.

Hady Habib is crowned champion at the Temuco Challenger. Credit: Challenger Dove Men+Care Temuco Habib, 26, outlasted Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-4, 6-7(3), 7-6(2) in a thrilling final lasting two hours and 34 minutes. The former Texas A&M University standout held his nerve despite failing to serve out the championship match 6-4, 5-4. “Right now I think I'm having the biggest dopamine rush I think I've had all year. It's incredible to end the year like this and make history for my country,” Habib said. “I'm at a loss for words.” Damir Dzumhur won a season-leading sixth Challenger title at the Maia Open, where he edged Italian Francesco Passaro 6-3, 6-4 in the final. Dzumhur dropped the opening set of his campaign and rarely looked back to collect his 14th Challenger crown. “It was the best possible end to the year for me,” said Dzumhur. “I'm so happy. It means a lot to me. Probably one of the results that I can say means the most to me in my career. Winning ATP tournaments is a great feeling, playing Grand Slams with the great players, winning against some great players is a great feeling, but once you come back you appreciate everything even more. That's why I appreciate this result even more.”

Damir Dzumhur in action at the Maia Challenger. Credit: FPT/Maia Open The 32-year-old Dzumhur will end the season in the Top 100 of the PIF ATP Rankings, where he returned in August for the first time in four years. German Mats Rosenkranz triumphed at the Manzanillo Open in Mexico to claim his first Challenger title. The 26-year-old participated in only his third tournament at that level this season. Rosenkranz defeated Gonzalo Oliveira 6-3, 6-4 in the title match and rose 109 places in the PIF ATP rankings, climbing to number 373 in the world.

Mats Rosenkranz celebrates winning the Manzanillo Challenger. Credit: Toño Torres Téllez

