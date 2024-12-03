Hockey returns to B1G Play in Wisconsin





THE ORIGINAL SIX

What you need to know about Spartan hockey No. 1/1 Michigan State hits the road again after a month at home and jumps back into B1G play with a two-game series at Wisconsin (5-8-1, 3-5-0 B1G). The Spartans have a 67-64-4 series lead and won three of the four meetings a year ago. The Spartans are on a nine-game winning streak, most recently a home sweep of Lindenwood (4-0, 2-0). The Spartans got shutout performances from both sophomore goaltenders in the two games, with Isaac Howard leading the offensive attack with a goal and two assists. The Spartans' back-to-back shutouts were their first since March 2015 against Wisconsin. MSU's offense is four lines deep and spread across the defensive pairs. Isaac Howard – Charlie Stramel – Gavin O'Connell are the best scoring trio on 12-17-29, the Daniel Russel – Karsen Dorwart – Joey Larson group has 14-10-24, Tiernan Shoudy – Red wild – Tanner Kelly 7-12-19, and Tommi Männistö- Mikey DeAngelo – Shane Vansaghi 5-14-19. Among D pairs is the Buffalo pair ( Patrick Geary And Maxim Štrbák) have 0-10-10, the David Gucciardi – Nicklas Andries duo 4-7-11, and Owen West – Matt Basgall 2-8-10. Daniel Russel retains the team lead in goals (8, T-4th B1G), and is second in the league in goals per game (0.67), which is sixth nationally. His 8-3-11 scoring line ranks him second on the team, and his +10 is tied for second (7th B1G, T-17th nationally). Isaac Howard leads MSU in points scored (15) and assists (9), and ranks fifth in the Big Ten in points per game (1.25, 16th NCAA) and seventh in goals per game (0.5). Howard's goal against Lindenwood in Friday's game came on a penalty kick, MSU's first penalty shot goal in more than two seasons Deputy Captain Matt Basgall had a goal and an assist against Lindenwood, the only non-forward with multiple points in the series. Basgall's 2-7-9 (+10) scoring line is the best among blueliners and is tied for fourth on the team in total points. He is third on the team in assists, and his +10 ranks second. He leads the Spartans with 16 blocked shots and led the Spartans with 61 a year ago (T-7th, B1G). Graduate transfer Nicklas Andries possesses a 2-6-8 scoring line (+11), which is second to Basgall in both points and assists among defensemen. He leads the team with a +11 and is second on the team with 12 blocks. Trey Augustine stopped all 29 shots he faced in his win over Lindenwood on Friday. He is the Big Ten leader in wins (9, T-4th NCAA), shutouts (2, T-5th NCAA), save percentage (.938, T-8th NCAA) and GAA (1.70, 12th NCAA). He ranks second in saves (258), games played (10) and minutes played (599:58). Luca DiPasquo started Saturday's game against Lindenwood and delivered a 14-save shutout – the first of his career. Combined with his first win of the season at Canisius (October 26), Di Pasquo has a 0.50 GAA save percentage and 0.970 on the season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2024/12/3/mens-ice-hockey-hockey-returns-to-b1g-play-at-wisconsin.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos