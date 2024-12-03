Cowbells, coffin as Swiss farmers protest outside the ministry





With loud cowbells, Swiss farmers went to the Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday to demand fairer prices for products, more security in the sector and less cumbersome bureaucracy.

About a thousand people protested outside the Federal Office of Agriculture (FOAG) on the outskirts of the capital Bern.

Instead of passing by with tractors, farmers rang Switzerland's emblematic cowbells. Rally organizers said 2024 was a difficult year for Swiss farming families due to difficult market conditions, high uncertainty and challenging weather conditions. “FOAG wants us to be 50 percent more productive in the future, but is not giving us the resources,” Simon Wechsler, a farmer in Vallon in the western canton of Vaud, told reporters. “Always more rules, more controls and less surface area with less money for production. Not to mention foreign competition with lower production costs.” Advertisement – Scroll to Continue

Some farmers brought a coffin containing a straw farmer to draw attention to the number of suicides in the agricultural sector. Others played table tennis, with the ball representing farmers and the players representing the ministry, politicians and the country's major supermarket chains. Anne Chenevard, a milk and grain producer in Corcelles-le-Jorat in Vaud, said the burden of bureaucracy was “humiliating”. Advertisement – Scroll to Continue

“We feel systematically controlled,” she told AFP. “We feel that we are being seen as thieves, liars and cheats because we are constantly monitored to ensure that we are applying guidelines that are often beyond our control and extremely complex to the letter.” Protesters waved signs reading “No farmers, no food, no future,” “Let's feed the people,” “Fair prices for regional food” and “The farmer doesn't commit suicide: we kill him.” Administrative overload, prices remain below production costs.” Advertisement – Scroll to Continue

Farmer Arnaud Rochat, who founded the Swiss Agricultural Uprising movement on social media, said he wanted better wages, less bureaucracy, better planning and a stable agricultural policy. “So we know that when we invest, we invest for 20 to 30 years,” he told AFP. “There are many who are completely alone, drowning in their work, overwhelmed by administration and paperwork, and don't know where to turn,” he said. Advertisement – Scroll to Continue

'There are plenty of farmers who take their own lives, and we don't talk about that. “We want a future for young people: we have to fight for that today.” elm/rjm/vog/gv

