Women's hockey ends first half of the season against Providence and Holy Cross





CHESTNUT HILL, Massa – Boston College's No. 10 women's hockey team closes out the first half of the season against Providence and Holy Cross. The Eagles will take on the Friars on Wednesday, December 4 at Kelley Rink. Then head out on Friday, December 6 for the last game of 2024 against Holy Cross. Puck drop is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. and Friday at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. WHAT TO LOOK FOR Boston College meets for the final games of the first half of the season against Providence and Holy Cross.

Providence currently sits in sixth place in the Hockey East standings, they have 11 points from 10 games.

Holy Cross currently sit ninth in the Hockey East standings, they have eight points from nine games.

Sammy Taber is first in Hockey East in points with 17. Taber currently has a pre-game average of 1.06 points.

Head Coach Katie Crowley earned her 400 win against Northeastern last Saturday. Crowley is the only active female head coach to reach 400 wins.

Abby Newhook joined the 100th-point club against Northeastern last Saturday. Newhook currently has 52 goals and 48 assists. THERE WOULD BE TWO VICTORIES. . . Boston College would improve to 13-5-0 overall and 10-3-0 in Hockey East play.

Improve BC's record to 46-43-4 against Providence.

Improve BC's record to 18-1-1 against Holy Cross. SCOUTING FACILITY Providence currently has a record of 7-7-3 and a league record of 3-5-2.

The Friar's conference wins came against Maine, Northeastern and New Hampshire.

Providence has scored 46 times this year, an average of 2.7 goals per game, while allowing their opponents to score 38 times, an average of 2.2 goals per game.

Reichen Kirchmair leads Providence in goals with eight and also leads the team in points with 16.

Hope Walinski has spent the most time between the pipes for Providence. Walinski has a goals average of 1.85 and a save percentage of .927. EXPLORING HOLY CROSS Holy Cross has a record of 6-8-1 and a league record of 3-8-0.

The Eagles split the two-game series against the Crusaders earlier this season.

Holy Cross have scored 34 times this year, averaging 2.27 goals per game, while allowing their opponents to score 38 times, averaging 2.33 goals per game.

Emily Crovo leads Holy Cross in goals with six and also leads the team in points with 12.

Abby Hornung and Brooke Loranger split time between the pipes for Holy Cross. Hornung has played in nine games with a 1.80 goals average and a .943 save percentage. Loranger has played in seven games with a 2.47 goals allowed average and a .912 save percentage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bceagles.com/news/2024/12/3/womens-hockey-womens-hockey-finishes-first-half-of-season-against-providence-and-holy-cross.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos