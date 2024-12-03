World Cup medal, top 15 place on Manika's New Year's wish list | Tennis news

New Delhi: In a year in which she became the first Indian rower to reach the round of 16 at the Olympics, defeated a former world champion and world number 2 on her way to her first quarter-finals in Saudi Smash, and went down in history as the first Manika Batra, Indian table tennis player reaching the last eight in a WTT Champions event is quite modest in her assessment.

Manika Batra reached the third round at the Paris Olympics. (WTT)

It has been a fairly balanced year, she says. I've had some good wins and some bad losses. I would say reaching the third round at the Paris Olympics was a highlight and I really enjoyed the win over world number 2 Wang Manyu. But I'm certainly not done or satisfied yet. I always aim higher.

This means that Batra has her sights set on a top 15 place for next year. The 29-year-old is currently ranked 25th, two places behind Sreeja Akula, the highest-ranked Indian woman in the world, and feels she has the game to consistently beat the world's best.

Top 15 is a realistic goal given the conviction and the game I have. This year has given me the confidence to consistently beat higher ranked players. I am excited to enter the new Olympic cycle in this mindspace, says Batra, who earlier this year became the first Indian woman rower to break into the top 25.

While most athletes decided to take a break from training after Paris to recalibrate their season, Batra quickly grew tired of the comforts of home. I planned to spend some time with my family, but after a week I started to itch to start training again. I really enjoy my training and am not a big fan of taking long breaks as they disrupt the rhythm. If you want to beat the top 10 players, you have to be very disciplined with your physical, mental and technical training.

An important career move after the Olympics was her decision to part ways with G Sathiyan after three years of playing together in mixed doubles. Batra will now partner world number 60 Manav Thakkar in the new season. The duo made their first international appearance at the Asian Championships in October, where they lost their second round match to Singaporeans Ser Lin Qian and Yew En Koen Pang.

I don't think we had practiced enough as a couple when we started that tournament, Batra recalled. I haven't had the time or opportunity to fully understand Manav's game yet, but if we want to win medals and beat good pairs, we need to spend a lot of practice hours together.

We couldn't get far at the Asian Championships, but I realized we could feed each other balls when we needed to. So that's a good start, but we will have to find a way to train together, added Batra, who trains in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Thakkar's training has now been spread across Chennai, Surat and Germany.

As for her own game, Batra's focus in the coming season will be on testing some technical adjustments, something she was unable to do this year due to the busy season. Along with her coach Aman Balgu, Batra plans to reassess her game when they resume training this month.

Me and my coach Aman had identified some areas but we didn't have enough time to train due to the back-to-back events in 2024. I plan to go back to the drawing board and try out those small technical changes. Next year we also have the World Championships and one of my goals will be to bring home a medal, she says.

Although Batra has decided to miss the ongoing Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu, she will be part of the Ma Long-led Team Asian as the lone Indian player at the Waldners Cup later this month (December 13-15). The tournament, which honors the legacy of table tennis legend Jan-Ove Waldner, will be held in Oslo, Norway, and will feature a showdown between the best players from Asia and the world.

