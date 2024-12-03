Sports
Jacob Bethell: composure of England's latest Test debutant impresses Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain | Cricket news
Jacob Bethell enjoyed a dream Test debut, capping England's thumping eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in Christchurch with an unbeaten fifty off 37 balls.
Bethell hit eight fours and a six on the way to his rapid-fire first half-century, but it was his composure, shown in the first innings for a 34-ball 10, in testing conditions against New Zealand's quality attack, that impressed most. Air sportsMichael Atherton.
After the Black Caps posted 348 in their first innings, England were reduced to 9-1 inside four overs, putting Bethell in the middle. And against the powerful new ball pair of Tim Southee and Matt Henry, the 21-year-old continued with determination for 49 minutes before a stunner of a ball from fellow debutant Nathan Smith finally had his name on it.
“I thought he looked great in both innings,” Atherton said in the final episode of the series Sky Sports cricket podcast. “And in my opinion it was the first innings that was really impressive.
“It was a very difficult period – Henry and Southee, on a green pitch, the ball whizzing around – and he looked very composed, like he had a good defense.
“He obviously played some scintillating shots in the second innings but you know these young kids can play like that, they've grown up in this white-ball era.
“No one would expect a 21-year-old to be the finished product; there will always be room for growth and improvement.
“But what you're looking for is temperament, that's the key. Do they look like they belong? I thought without a doubt that the young man looked like he belonged.”
Nasser: Bethell's calmness reminded me of Vaughan
Fellow former England captain Nasser Hussain compared Bethell's debut to Michael Vaughan's during a tour of South Africa in 1999.
England were in an even more disastrous position in that opening Test in Johannesburg, at 2-4 in the third over, before a then 25-year-old Vaughan provided 84 balls and 33 runs worth of resistance against the rampant Allan Donald and Shaun. Pollock.
“That was the most important thing for me, not how he [Bethell] played and how many shots he had… what did he look like?” Hussain said.
“That's a side of someone you don't know until he or she is in that environment under pressure, with Southee and that very strong bowling attack coming at you.
“I go back to Michael Vaughan and my first tour when I was captain… he came in at 2-4 in Johannesburg, and it wasn't the shots he played that made you realize he was a great class player. was his calmness in the crease and how he was in and around the dressing room.
'You can't really learn that; You either have that or you don't. It's that carefree, almost arrogance of youth that helped him do it the right way.
“It was a very good sign for England.”
Former New Zealand wicketkeeper and legendary commentator Ian Smith was a guest on the podcast this week and, in addition to reflecting on his famous “by the narrowest of margins” commentary call following England's 2019 Cricket World Cup victory, he was also among Bethell's impression on debut.
“I liked him. He fit into the mix really well,” Smith said.
“When you do the work we do, you get beautiful close-ups of the players' faces on camera, you can see their mannerisms and study them from quite a distance… and he didn't look to me like a debutant .
“Maybe he was squirming inside, I don't know, but from the outside – which is the impression the opposition gets from you – he looked quite organised, quite relaxed and as if the environment was not new to him.”
