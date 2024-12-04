NIU Women's Tennis signs two players for 2025-2026





Women's tennis | December 3 DeKALB, Illinois. Rebeca Garcia Miralles (Calle Alicante, Spain/SOS Baynat), the No. 70 player in Spain, and Sophia Shlyakhta (Vernon Hills, Illinois/Stevenson HS), a three-star recruit with multiple All-State honors signed to the Northern Illinois University women's tennis program , NIU head coach Erik Brands announced on Tuesday. “We are very excited to add both Rebeca and Sophia to our team for Fall 2025,” said Burns. “Both have a lot of experience and great tennis backgrounds that should help them prepare for college tennis. We look forward to working with them to see where we can go with their games.” Garcia Miralles has extensive experience as a junior player in Spain, where she is ranked 70th in the country with a provincial (state) ranking of No. 4 and No. 22 in the region. She has a Universal Tennis Rating (tennis' global rating system) of 8.47 with a score as high as 8.64. Garcia Miralles won the Castellon and Canary Islands Brand and Masters Champion Bowl tournaments in 2024 and was a Valencian community semi-finalist in 2023. “Rebeca is someone we started recruiting early and have been talking to for a while,” Burns said. “Although she has not played many ITF events, she has had many good results in the tournaments in Spain and is in the top 100, which is a big achievement. We are excited about what she can bring to the team and expect her will be a great asset.” Shlyakhta, one of the top high school doubles players in Illinois and a three-star recruit on tennisrecruiting.net, earned second-team All-State honors in doubles from the Illinois High School Coaches Association in 2024 after advancing to the finals in Class 2A and won the sectional title and finished second in the North Suburban Conference tournament. She was a member of the IHSA All-State doubles team. Shlyakhta also made the 2023 IHSCA All-State team in doubles, won the North Suburban Conference title and placed second in doubles at Sectionals. She and her partner played in the seventh-ranked game in Class 2A in 2023. “Unlike Rebeca, we started talking to Sophia very late. She showed a lot of initiative in contacting us and I am very pleased that she addressed NIU as a school she was interested in,” Burns said. “With Sophia, we get a great player from Illinois who has had a lot of success in high school doubles and finished second in Illinois at the state championship this fall. With more matches and experience, I think she can be an excellent college player. and I believe her winning experience in doubles can really help our team.” Both Garcia Miralles and Shlyakhta plan to major in business at NIU. The Huskies open their 2025 dual match season on Friday, January 17 against Lindenwood in O'Fallon, Illinois with the first home dual set set for Saturday, January 25 with matches against Northern Iowa and Eastern Illinois. NIU posted a 16-10 record a year ago, including a 10-3 mark at the Nelson Tennis Center. — NIU — Twitter: @NIUAthletics

Facebook: NIU Huskies

Instagram: niuhuskies

YouTube: NIU Athletics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://niuhuskies.com/news/2024/12/3/niu-womens-tennis-signs-two-players-for-2025-26.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos