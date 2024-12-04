Funeral and visitation announced for Connor Kasin, Massapequa hockey player who died after collapsing during a charity game





Mourners posted expressions of grief online Monday for Connor Kasin, and funeral plans were announced for the 17-year-old Massapequa High School senior who collapsed during a charity hockey game this weekend and was later pronounced dead. A photo of a bouquet of red and white roses and a hockey helmet and stick included a condolence message: “Rest in paradise Connor,” on an Instagram account of Massapequa High students. Family and friends also wrote online messages in Kasin's honor, as did several teammates. One referred to Kasin's shirt number: “From 44 to 37 it was always great to deal with your positivity.” Visitation for Kasin will be held Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m., and Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., at the Massapequa Funeral Home in Massapequa Park, according to an announcement Monday on the website. A funeral mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. William the Abbot RC Church in Seaford, with burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. Kasin, who played for the Massapequa High club hockey team Saturday in a game honoring a Syosset High School graduate who died in a car crash last year, collapsed on the ice during intermission at 9 p.m., police said of Nassau County. At 9:06 p.m., an off-duty public safety officer watching the competition at the Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage used an automated external defibrillator at the rink on Kasin, a city spokesperson said Monday. Others in the crowd assisted with CPR until emergency services and police arrived, the spokesman said. Kasin was later pronounced dead at a hospital, officials said Sunday. Late Sunday, Massapequa Schools Superintendent William Brennan described what happened to Kasin in a letter to the community as a “sudden medical event.” Additional details about Kasin's death were not available Monday. When reached by phone Monday afternoon, a woman who identified herself as a relative of Kasin said his family had no comment “at this time.” Kasin, a defenseman, entered his third season on the MassapequaHigh varsity ice hockey team and also played for the Long Island Sharks Elite 18UAA travel team. Members of the larger online hockey community posted images on social media of their sticks placed on their porches, some along with Sharks or Massapequa High jerseys. The posts also included the hashtag #sticksoutforconnor, in what has become a tradition when a hockey player dies. Recently, similar tributes were shared on social media following the death of NHL All-Star Johnny Gaudreau. An obituary on the funeral home's website said: “Connor left us too soon doing what he loved most: on the ice playing hockey surrounded by his teammates… his love for the sport was matched only by his love for, and of , the people in his life.”

