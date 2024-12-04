Sports
Waveswomentennisfreshmengarner wins after coach's departure • The Malibu Times
Head coach Per Nilsson is stepping down to take the position of head coach at the University of Florida
Freshman Pepperdine women's tennis players posted 11 victories at the Torero Tennis Classic in San Diego, days after Waves head coach Per Nilsson left Pepperdine to become the University of Florida's head women's tennis coach.
The winning swings of the racquet by the first-year college players also came more than two weeks after their teammates Savannah Broadus, a senior, and Vivian Yang, a sophomore, won the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Southwest Regional Championship.
Waves Alexia Harmon, Duru Ske, Liam Oved and Taylor Goetz combined to go 8-1 in singles and 3-1 in doubles in the Nov. 1-3 tournament held at the University of San Diego.
The Pepperdine Four took the field against players from USD, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.
Harmon, the top junior player in Nevada and the nation's No. 6 recruit last year, and Oved, the top-ranked girls player in Israel ages 14 to 18, each went 3-0.
Goetz, Harmon and Oved were victorious in singles on the first day of the tournament. Harmon and Oved won in doubles while the pair of Goetz and Ske were defeated.
Oved and Harmon won together again the next day and also recorded singles victories, as did Goetz.
Oved and Harmon won another doubles match on the final day of the classic. The two won singles matches, while Goetz suffered her first defeat.
Nilsson announced in an Oct. 29 press release that he was leaving Malibu for the head coaching job at the Sunshine State and the University of Florida. The coach said working at Pepperdine was a dream.
Leaving this incredible place is nothing short of bittersweet, Nilsson said. Words cannot express the gratitude and appreciation I have for this school, the program and, most importantly, the incredible people I have had the opportunity to work with.”
Pepperdine director of athletics Tanner Gardner said Pepperdine is grateful for the impact Nilsson has had on the Waves tennis program.
He led our team to incredible heights, including two last four appearances, and he leaves behind a rich legacy, he said.
Nilsson was in his 11th season as the Waves head coach and 15th year overall with the program.
He won three ITA Regional Coach of the Year awards and coached Pepperdine to a runner-up finish in the 2021 NCAA Championship, two semifinal berths and six quarterfinal appearances during a 10-season run of NCAA tournament qualifications.
Under Nilsson's coaching, the Waves won every West Coast Conference title, eight regular season championships and eight tournament crowns, and the coach claimed six WCC Coach of the Year awards and seven different Waves won WCC Player of Year honors.
Pepperdine was rated as high as second in national college tennis polls and never lower than a 22 during Nilssons' tenure as coach.
Waves men's tennis coach Adam Schaechterle is interim head coach of the women's team until Pepperdine hires a new coach for the team.
Broadus and Yang, meanwhile, won the ITA Southwest Regional Championship on Oct. 22 at the Aztec Tennis Center in San Diego.
The Pepperdine pair defeated UCLA freshmen Olivia Center and Kate Fakih 6-4, 6-1 to claim the championship and qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship for the fifth straight season.
Broadus and Janice Tjen, who graduated last spring, won the 2023 national doubles championship for Pepperdine after finishing second the year before.
The championships are from November 19 to 24 in Waco, Texas. This is the fifth season in a row that a Waves duo has qualified for the event.
In addition, Broadus advanced to the ITA Southwest Regional singles championship match, but she was defeated by UC Santa Barbara's Amelia Honer 6-2, 6-2.
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://malibutimes.com/waves-womens-tennis-freshmen-garner-wins-in-wake-of-coachs-departure
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits northern Philippines – Deccan Herald
- Angela Rayner's housing revolution is already failing
- Donald Trump's lawyers urge judge to drop financial sentence
- PM Modi hails increase in tiger population, addition of 57th reserve
- Wild Recall Ohgren, Wallstedt before the road trip – Wilderness Walk
- Xi calls for advancing strategic cooperative partnership with Nepal
- US expands list of Chinese tech companies subject to export controls
- Novak Djokovic starts 2025 season in Brisbane | ATP tour
- Donald Trump's lawyers ask judge to overturn financial conviction, citing 'disruption' of presidency
- A small earthquake off East Oahu was felt throughout the island
- Syria should not be a source of further instability, Turkish President Erdogan tells Putin
- Microsoft faces billion won class action lawsuit over software pricing in UK