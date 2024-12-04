Waveswomentennisfreshmengarner wins after coach's departure • The Malibu Times

Head coach Per Nilsson is stepping down to take the position of head coach at the University of Florida

Freshman Pepperdine women's tennis players posted 11 victories at the Torero Tennis Classic in San Diego, days after Waves head coach Per Nilsson left Pepperdine to become the University of Florida's head women's tennis coach.

The winning swings of the racquet by the first-year college players also came more than two weeks after their teammates Savannah Broadus, a senior, and Vivian Yang, a sophomore, won the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Southwest Regional Championship.

Waves Alexia Harmon, Duru Ske, Liam Oved and Taylor Goetz combined to go 8-1 in singles and 3-1 in doubles in the Nov. 1-3 tournament held at the University of San Diego.

The Pepperdine Four took the field against players from USD, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Harmon, the top junior player in Nevada and the nation's No. 6 recruit last year, and Oved, the top-ranked girls player in Israel ages 14 to 18, each went 3-0.

Goetz, Harmon and Oved were victorious in singles on the first day of the tournament. Harmon and Oved won in doubles while the pair of Goetz and Ske were defeated.

Oved and Harmon won together again the next day and also recorded singles victories, as did Goetz.

Oved and Harmon won another doubles match on the final day of the classic. The two won singles matches, while Goetz suffered her first defeat.

Nilsson announced in an Oct. 29 press release that he was leaving Malibu for the head coaching job at the Sunshine State and the University of Florida. The coach said working at Pepperdine was a dream.

Leaving this incredible place is nothing short of bittersweet, Nilsson said. Words cannot express the gratitude and appreciation I have for this school, the program and, most importantly, the incredible people I have had the opportunity to work with.”

Pepperdine director of athletics Tanner Gardner said Pepperdine is grateful for the impact Nilsson has had on the Waves tennis program.

He led our team to incredible heights, including two last four appearances, and he leaves behind a rich legacy, he said.

Nilsson was in his 11th season as the Waves head coach and 15th year overall with the program.

He won three ITA Regional Coach of the Year awards and coached Pepperdine to a runner-up finish in the 2021 NCAA Championship, two semifinal berths and six quarterfinal appearances during a 10-season run of NCAA tournament qualifications.

Under Nilsson's coaching, the Waves won every West Coast Conference title, eight regular season championships and eight tournament crowns, and the coach claimed six WCC Coach of the Year awards and seven different Waves won WCC Player of Year honors.

Pepperdine was rated as high as second in national college tennis polls and never lower than a 22 during Nilssons' tenure as coach.

Waves men's tennis coach Adam Schaechterle is interim head coach of the women's team until Pepperdine hires a new coach for the team.

Broadus and Yang, meanwhile, won the ITA Southwest Regional Championship on Oct. 22 at the Aztec Tennis Center in San Diego.

The Pepperdine pair defeated UCLA freshmen Olivia Center and Kate Fakih 6-4, 6-1 to claim the championship and qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship for the fifth straight season.

Broadus and Janice Tjen, who graduated last spring, won the 2023 national doubles championship for Pepperdine after finishing second the year before.

The championships are from November 19 to 24 in Waco, Texas. This is the fifth season in a row that a Waves duo has qualified for the event.

In addition, Broadus advanced to the ITA Southwest Regional singles championship match, but she was defeated by UC Santa Barbara's Amelia Honer 6-2, 6-2.

Pepperdine Waves freshman Alexia Harmon went 3-0 in singles at the Torero Tennis Classic. Photo by Kyle Cajero.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related