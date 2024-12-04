2024-25 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times





The 2024-25 college football bowl season begins Saturday, December 14, 2024 and runs through Monday, January 20, 2025 with the College Football Playoff national championship game. It is the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff. This article will be updated throughout the bowl season, including final scores and TV information. View the full bowl schedule below. 2024-25 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, matchup information (all times ET) Saturday December 14th Celebration bowl

12:00 noon | ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia Greetings to the Veteranenkom

South Alabama vs. West Michigan

9:00 PM | ESPN

Cramton Bowl

Montgomery, AL Tuesday, December 17 Frisco bowl

9:00 PM | ESPN

Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas Wednesday December 18th Boca Raton Bowl

5:30 PM | ESPN

FAU Stadium

Boca Raton, Florida LA Come

9:00 PM | ESPN

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, California Thursday December 19th New Orleans bowl

7:00 PM | ESPN2

Caesar's Superdome

New Orleans, Louisiana Friday December 20 Cure bowl

12:00 noon | ESPN

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, FL Gasparilla bowl

3:30 PM | ESPN

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Fla College Football Playoff First Round Game

8:00 PM | ABC/ESPN

Location to be determined Saturday December 21 College Football Playoff First Round Game

12:00 noon | TNT

Location to be determined College Football Playoff First Round Game

4:00 PM | TNT

Location to be determined College Football Playoff First Round Game

8:00 PM | ABC/ESPN

Location to be determined Monday December 23 Myrtle Beach Bowl

11am | ESPN

Brooks Stadium

Conway, South Carolina Famous Idaho potato bowl

2:30 PM | ESPN

Albertsons Stadium

Boise, Idaho Tuesday December 24th Hawaii Bowl

South Florida vs. San Jose State

8:00 PM | ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex

Honolulu, Hawaii Thursday December 26 GameAbove sports bowl

2:00 PM | ESPN

Ford Field

Detroit, Mich Rate bowl

5:30 PM | ESPN

Chase field

Phoenix, Ariz 68 Ventures bowl

9:00 PM | ESPN

Hancock Whitney Stadium

Mobile, Alabama Friday December 27 Come from the armed forces

To be determined | ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium

Fort Worth, Texas Birmingham bowl

To be determined | ESPN

Protective Stadium

Birmingham, AL Freedom Bowl

7:00 PM | ESPN

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis, Tenn Holiday come

8:00 PM | FOX

Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego, California Las Vegas bowl

10:30 PM | ESPN

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, Nevada Saturday December 28 Fenway Bowl

11am | ESPN

Fenway Park

Boston, MA Pinstripe bowl

12:00 noon | ABC

Yankee Stadium

Bronx, New York New Mexico bowl

2:15 PM | ESPN

University Stadium

Albuquerque, New Mexico Pop-Tarts bowl

3:30 PM | ABC

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, FL Arizona bowl

4:30 PM | CW Network

Arizona Stadium

Tucson, Ariz Military bowl

5:45 PM | ESPN

Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Annapolis, Maryland Alamo bowl

7:30 PM | ABC

Alamodome

San Antonio, Texas Independence Bowl

9:15 PM | ESPN

Independence Stadium

Shreveport, Louisiana Monday December 30th Music City Bowl

2:30 PM | ESPN

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tenn Tuesday, December 31 ReliaQuest bowl

12:00 noon | ESPN

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Fla Sun bowl

2:00 PM | CBS

Sun bowl

El Paso, Texas Citrus bowl

3:00 PM | ABC

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, FL Texas Bowl

3:30 PM | ESPN

NRG Stadium

Houston, Texas College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Fiesta Bowl)

7:30 PM | ESPN

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Ariz Wednesday January 1 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Peach Bowl)

1:00 PM | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Rose Bowl)

5:00 PM | ESPN

Pink bowl

Pasadena, California College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Sugar Bowl)

8:45 PM | ESPN

Caesar's Superdome

New Orleans, Louisiana Thursday January 2 Gator bowl

7:30 PM | ESPN

EverBank Stadium

Jacksonville, FL Friday January 3 First aid bowl

4:00 PM | ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Dallas, Texas Duke's Mayo Bowl

7:30 PM | ESPN

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday January 4 Bahamas Bowl

11am | ESPN/ESPN2

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium

Nassau, Bahamas Thursday January 9 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game (Orange Bowl)

7:30 PM | ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens, Florida Friday January 10 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game (Cotton Bowl)

7:30 PM | ESPN

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Texas Monday January 20 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

7:30 PM | ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia Here is a complete list of College Football Playoff scores since the inaugural season in 2014: College Football Playoff: Results Season 2014 Rose bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 No. 3 Florida State 20

No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 No. 1 Alabama 35

No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Match: No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20 Season 2015 Orange bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 No. 4 Oklahoma17

No. 4 Oklahoma17 Cotton bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 No. 3 Michigan State 0

No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Match: No. 2 Alabama 45No. 1 Clemson 40 Season 2016 Fiesta bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 No. 3 Ohio State 0

No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 No. 4 Washington 7

No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Match: No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31 Season 2017 Rose bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 No. 1 Clemson 6

No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Match: No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT) Season 2018 Orange bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45 No. 4 Oklahoma34

No. 4 Oklahoma34 Cotton bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 No. 3 Notre Dame 3

No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Match: No. 2 Clemson 44No. 1 Alabama 16 Season 2019 Peach bowl: No. 1 LSU 63 No. 4 Oklahoma28

No. 4 Oklahoma28 Fiesta bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29 No. 2 Ohio State 23

No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Match: No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25 Season 2020 Rose bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31 No. 4 Notre Dame 14

No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49 No. 2 Clemson 28

No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Match: No. 1 Alabama 52No. 3 Ohio State 24 Season 2021 Cotton bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27 No. 4 Cincinnati 6

No. 4 Cincinnati 6 Orange bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34 No. 2 Michigan 11

No. 2 Michigan 11 CFP National Championship Match: No. 3 Georgia 33No. 1 Alabama 18 Season 2022 Peach bowl: No. 1 Georgia 42 No. 4 Ohio State 41

No. 4 Ohio State 41 Fiesta bowl: No. 3 TCU 51 No. 2 Michigan 45

No. 2 Michigan 45 CFP National Championship Match: No. 1 Georgia 65No. 3 TCU 7 Season 2023 Rose bowl: No. 1 Michigan 27 No. 4 Alabama 20

No. 4 Alabama 20 Sugar bowl: No. 2 Washington 37 No. 3 Texas 31

No. 3 Texas 31 CFP National Championship Match: No. 1 Michigan 34No. 2 Washington 13 Here's a look at some of the upcoming locations and dates of the CFP title games: Season 2024 (January 20, 2025) : Atlanta, Georgia

: Atlanta, Georgia Season 2025 (January 19, 2026): Miami, FL

