Sports
2024-25 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times
The 2024-25 college football bowl season begins Saturday, December 14, 2024 and runs through Monday, January 20, 2025 with the College Football Playoff national championship game. It is the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
This article will be updated throughout the bowl season, including final scores and TV information. View the full bowl schedule below.
2024-25 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, matchup information
(all times ET)
Saturday December 14th
Celebration bowl
12:00 noon | ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Georgia
Greetings to the Veteranenkom
South Alabama vs. West Michigan
9:00 PM | ESPN
Cramton Bowl
Montgomery, AL
Tuesday, December 17
Frisco bowl
9:00 PM | ESPN
Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
Wednesday December 18th
Boca Raton Bowl
5:30 PM | ESPN
FAU Stadium
Boca Raton, Florida
LA Come
9:00 PM | ESPN
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, California
Thursday December 19th
New Orleans bowl
7:00 PM | ESPN2
Caesar's Superdome
New Orleans, Louisiana
Friday December 20
Cure bowl
12:00 noon | ESPN
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
Gasparilla bowl
3:30 PM | ESPN
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Fla
College Football Playoff First Round Game
8:00 PM | ABC/ESPN
Location to be determined
Saturday December 21
College Football Playoff First Round Game
12:00 noon | TNT
Location to be determined
College Football Playoff First Round Game
4:00 PM | TNT
Location to be determined
College Football Playoff First Round Game
8:00 PM | ABC/ESPN
Location to be determined
Monday December 23
Myrtle Beach Bowl
11am | ESPN
Brooks Stadium
Conway, South Carolina
Famous Idaho potato bowl
2:30 PM | ESPN
Albertsons Stadium
Boise, Idaho
Tuesday December 24th
Hawaii Bowl
South Florida vs. San Jose State
8:00 PM | ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex
Honolulu, Hawaii
Thursday December 26
GameAbove sports bowl
2:00 PM | ESPN
Ford Field
Detroit, Mich
Rate bowl
5:30 PM | ESPN
Chase field
Phoenix, Ariz
68 Ventures bowl
9:00 PM | ESPN
Hancock Whitney Stadium
Mobile, Alabama
Friday December 27
Come from the armed forces
To be determined | ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, Texas
Birmingham bowl
To be determined | ESPN
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL
Freedom Bowl
7:00 PM | ESPN
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Memphis, Tenn
Holiday come
8:00 PM | FOX
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, California
Las Vegas bowl
10:30 PM | ESPN
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, Nevada
Saturday December 28
Fenway Bowl
11am | ESPN
Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Pinstripe bowl
12:00 noon | ABC
Yankee Stadium
Bronx, New York
New Mexico bowl
2:15 PM | ESPN
University Stadium
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Pop-Tarts bowl
3:30 PM | ABC
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
Arizona bowl
4:30 PM | CW Network
Arizona Stadium
Tucson, Ariz
Military bowl
5:45 PM | ESPN
Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Annapolis, Maryland
Alamo bowl
7:30 PM | ABC
Alamodome
San Antonio, Texas
Independence Bowl
9:15 PM | ESPN
Independence Stadium
Shreveport, Louisiana
Monday December 30th
Music City Bowl
2:30 PM | ESPN
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, Tenn
Tuesday, December 31
ReliaQuest bowl
12:00 noon | ESPN
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Fla
Sun bowl
2:00 PM | CBS
Sun bowl
El Paso, Texas
Citrus bowl
3:00 PM | ABC
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
Texas Bowl
3:30 PM | ESPN
NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas
College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Fiesta Bowl)
7:30 PM | ESPN
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Ariz
Wednesday January 1
College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Peach Bowl)
1:00 PM | ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Georgia
College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Rose Bowl)
5:00 PM | ESPN
Pink bowl
Pasadena, California
College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Sugar Bowl)
8:45 PM | ESPN
Caesar's Superdome
New Orleans, Louisiana
Thursday January 2
Gator bowl
7:30 PM | ESPN
EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville, FL
Friday January 3
First aid bowl
4:00 PM | ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas, Texas
Duke's Mayo Bowl
7:30 PM | ESPN
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, North Carolina
Saturday January 4
Bahamas Bowl
11am | ESPN/ESPN2
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
Nassau, Bahamas
Thursday January 9
College Football Playoff Semifinal Game (Orange Bowl)
7:30 PM | ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
Friday January 10
College Football Playoff Semifinal Game (Cotton Bowl)
7:30 PM | ESPN
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, Texas
Monday January 20
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
7:30 PM | ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Georgia
Here is a complete list of College Football Playoff scores since the inaugural season in 2014:
College Football Playoff: Results
Season 2014
- Rose bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59No. 3 Florida State 20
- Sugar bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 1 Alabama 35
- CFP National Championship Match: No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20
Season 2015
- Orange bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37No. 4 Oklahoma17
- Cotton bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38No. 3 Michigan State 0
- CFP National Championship Match: No. 2 Alabama 45No. 1 Clemson 40
Season 2016
- Fiesta bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31No. 3 Ohio State 0
- Peach bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24No. 4 Washington 7
- CFP National Championship Match: No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31
Season 2017
- Rose bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
- Sugar bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24No. 1 Clemson 6
- CFP National Championship Match: No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
Season 2018
- Orange bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45No. 4 Oklahoma34
- Cotton bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30No. 3 Notre Dame 3
- CFP National Championship Match: No. 2 Clemson 44No. 1 Alabama 16
Season 2019
- Peach bowl: No. 1 LSU 63No. 4 Oklahoma28
- Fiesta bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29No. 2 Ohio State 23
- CFP National Championship Match: No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25
Season 2020
- Rose bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31No. 4 Notre Dame 14
- Sugar bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49No. 2 Clemson 28
- CFP National Championship Match: No. 1 Alabama 52No. 3 Ohio State 24
Season 2021
- Cotton bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27No. 4 Cincinnati 6
- Orange bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34No. 2 Michigan 11
- CFP National Championship Match: No. 3 Georgia 33No. 1 Alabama 18
Season 2022
- Peach bowl: No. 1 Georgia 42No. 4 Ohio State 41
- Fiesta bowl: No. 3 TCU 51No. 2 Michigan 45
- CFP National Championship Match: No. 1 Georgia 65No. 3 TCU 7
Season 2023
- Rose bowl: No. 1 Michigan 27No. 4 Alabama 20
- Sugar bowl: No. 2 Washington 37No. 3 Texas 31
- CFP National Championship Match: No. 1 Michigan 34No. 2 Washington 13
Here's a look at some of the upcoming locations and dates of the CFP title games:
- Season 2024 (January 20, 2025): Atlanta, Georgia
- Season 2025 (January 19, 2026): Miami, FL
