Connect with us

Sports

2024-25 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times

2024-25 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times

 


The 2024-25 college football bowl season begins Saturday, December 14, 2024 and runs through Monday, January 20, 2025 with the College Football Playoff national championship game. It is the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff.

This article will be updated throughout the bowl season, including final scores and TV information. View the full bowl schedule below.

2024-25 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, matchup information

(all times ET)

Saturday December 14th

Celebration bowl
12:00 noon | ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Georgia

Greetings to the Veteranenkom
South Alabama vs. West Michigan
9:00 PM | ESPN
Cramton Bowl
Montgomery, AL

Tuesday, December 17

Frisco bowl
9:00 PM | ESPN
Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas

Wednesday December 18th

Boca Raton Bowl
5:30 PM | ESPN
FAU Stadium
Boca Raton, Florida

LA Come
9:00 PM | ESPN
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, California

Thursday December 19th

New Orleans bowl
7:00 PM | ESPN2
Caesar's Superdome
New Orleans, Louisiana

Friday December 20

Cure bowl
12:00 noon | ESPN
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL

Gasparilla bowl
3:30 PM | ESPN
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Fla

College Football Playoff First Round Game
8:00 PM | ABC/ESPN
Location to be determined

Saturday December 21

College Football Playoff First Round Game
12:00 noon | TNT
Location to be determined

College Football Playoff First Round Game
4:00 PM | TNT
Location to be determined

College Football Playoff First Round Game
8:00 PM | ABC/ESPN
Location to be determined

Monday December 23

Myrtle Beach Bowl
11am | ESPN
Brooks Stadium
Conway, South Carolina

Famous Idaho potato bowl
2:30 PM | ESPN
Albertsons Stadium
Boise, Idaho

Tuesday December 24th

Hawaii Bowl
South Florida vs. San Jose State
8:00 PM | ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex
Honolulu, Hawaii

Thursday December 26

GameAbove sports bowl
2:00 PM | ESPN
Ford Field
Detroit, Mich

Rate bowl
5:30 PM | ESPN
Chase field
Phoenix, Ariz

68 Ventures bowl
9:00 PM | ESPN
Hancock Whitney Stadium
Mobile, Alabama

Friday December 27

Come from the armed forces
To be determined | ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, Texas

Birmingham bowl
To be determined | ESPN
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL

Freedom Bowl
7:00 PM | ESPN
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Memphis, Tenn

Holiday come
8:00 PM | FOX
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, California

Las Vegas bowl
10:30 PM | ESPN
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday December 28

Fenway Bowl
11am | ESPN
Fenway Park
Boston, MA

Pinstripe bowl
12:00 noon | ABC
Yankee Stadium
Bronx, New York

New Mexico bowl
2:15 PM | ESPN
University Stadium
Albuquerque, New Mexico

Pop-Tarts bowl
3:30 PM | ABC
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL

Arizona bowl
4:30 PM | CW Network
Arizona Stadium
Tucson, Ariz

Military bowl
5:45 PM | ESPN
Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Annapolis, Maryland

Alamo bowl
7:30 PM | ABC
Alamodome
San Antonio, Texas

Independence Bowl
9:15 PM | ESPN
Independence Stadium
Shreveport, Louisiana

Monday December 30th

Music City Bowl
2:30 PM | ESPN
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, Tenn

Tuesday, December 31

ReliaQuest bowl
12:00 noon | ESPN
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Fla

Sun bowl
2:00 PM | CBS
Sun bowl
El Paso, Texas

Citrus bowl
3:00 PM | ABC
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL

Texas Bowl
3:30 PM | ESPN
NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Fiesta Bowl)
7:30 PM | ESPN
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Ariz

Wednesday January 1

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Peach Bowl)
1:00 PM | ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Georgia

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Rose Bowl)
5:00 PM | ESPN
Pink bowl
Pasadena, California

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Game (Sugar Bowl)
8:45 PM | ESPN
Caesar's Superdome
New Orleans, Louisiana

Thursday January 2

Gator bowl
7:30 PM | ESPN
EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville, FL

Friday January 3

First aid bowl
4:00 PM | ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas, Texas

Duke's Mayo Bowl
7:30 PM | ESPN
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, North Carolina

Saturday January 4

Bahamas Bowl
11am | ESPN/ESPN2
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
Nassau, Bahamas

Thursday January 9

College Football Playoff Semifinal Game (Orange Bowl)
7:30 PM | ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

Friday January 10

College Football Playoff Semifinal Game (Cotton Bowl)
7:30 PM | ESPN
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, Texas

Monday January 20

College Football Playoff National Championship Game
7:30 PM | ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Georgia

Here is a complete list of College Football Playoff scores since the inaugural season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Results

Season 2014

  • Rose bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Sugar bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Match: No. 4 Ohio State 42No. 2 Oregon 20

Season 2015

  • Orange bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37No. 4 Oklahoma17
  • Cotton bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Match: No. 2 Alabama 45No. 1 Clemson 40

Season 2016

  • Fiesta bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Peach bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24No. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Match: No. 2 Clemson 35No. 1 Alabama 31

Season 2017

  • Rose bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Sugar bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24No. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Match: No. 4 Alabama 26No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

Season 2018

  • Orange bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45No. 4 Oklahoma34
  • Cotton bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Match: No. 2 Clemson 44No. 1 Alabama 16

Season 2019

  • Peach bowl: No. 1 LSU 63No. 4 Oklahoma28
  • Fiesta bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29No. 2 Ohio State 23
  • CFP National Championship Match: No. 1 LSU 42No. 3 Clemson 25

Season 2020

  • Rose bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31No. 4 Notre Dame 14
  • Sugar bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49No. 2 Clemson 28
  • CFP National Championship Match: No. 1 Alabama 52No. 3 Ohio State 24

Season 2021

  • Cotton bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27No. 4 Cincinnati 6
  • Orange bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34No. 2 Michigan 11
  • CFP National Championship Match: No. 3 Georgia 33No. 1 Alabama 18

Season 2022

  • Peach bowl: No. 1 Georgia 42No. 4 Ohio State 41
  • Fiesta bowl: No. 3 TCU 51No. 2 Michigan 45
  • CFP National Championship Match: No. 1 Georgia 65No. 3 TCU 7

Season 2023

  • Rose bowl: No. 1 Michigan 27No. 4 Alabama 20
  • Sugar bowl: No. 2 Washington 37No. 3 Texas 31
  • CFP National Championship Match: No. 1 Michigan 34No. 2 Washington 13

Here's a look at some of the upcoming locations and dates of the CFP title games:

  • Season 2024 (January 20, 2025): Atlanta, Georgia
  • Season 2025 (January 19, 2026): Miami, FL

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2024-12-03/2024-25-college-football-bowl-game-schedule-scores-tv-channels-times

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: