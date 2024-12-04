Wild Recall Ohgren, Wallstedt before the road trip – Wilderness Walk





That's wild There's a slew of trades that the Minnesota Wild announced Tuesday morning. Rookies Liam Ohgren and Jesper Wallstedt have been recalled from AHL Iowa. And in turn, Mats Zuccarello has been placed on the long-term injured reserve, and both Jonas Brodin and Jakub Lauko have been placed on the injured reserve list. Essentially, the Wild had to put Zuccarello on LTIR to have the cap space to recall the two young players, then place the two other skaters on IR to create the roster room. A whole mess of injured players. Ohgren should be an easy replacement for the forward, but Wallstedt's recall is so much more interesting. There's no news of Filip Gutstavsson or Marc-Andre Fleury missing time, so this could actually just be more NHL time for Wallstedt while they have the chance, and give the elder Fleury some rest. We can't see anything else at this point. We hit the streets to see what scouts have said and are still saying about the newest Wild defenseman, David Jiricek. [Hockey Wilderness]

Small preview ahead of Tuesday's game between the Canucks and the Wild. [NHL.com]

Jiricek will not make his debut on Tuesday, but the Wild are taking time to get him acclimated to the team.[THN] Off the track… Ten questions ahead of the 4 Nations Face-off rosters revealed this week. [NHL.com]

Why rookies Matvei Michkov and Macklin Celebrini should not be compared. [BSH]

How Toronto rookie Fraser Minten is impressing everyone.[Sportsnet]

Do you think you could write a story like this? Hockey Wilderness wants you to develop your voice, find an audience, and we'll pay you for it. Just fill in this form.

