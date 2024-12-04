Sports
Matt Campbell previews Iowa State football in the Big 12 championship
AMES Less than a week ago, Iowa State football made history.
The No. 16 Cyclones finished the regular season with a win, defeating Kansas State 29–21, securing a 10-win season for the first time in program history.
But the team's focus soon shifted from celebrating to preparing for the Big 12 championship game, where the Cyclones will face No. 13 Arizona State on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Arlington, Texas.
Here are three takeaways from head coach Matt Campbell's media availability ahead of the title game.
More:Hines: Through scandal and adversity, Iowa State football arrives in the Big 12 championship game
The state of Arizona poses several threats if violated
Much has been made of the loss of Arizona's 1,000-yard receiver Jordyn Tyson, who will miss the Big 12 Championship with an injury.
But that doesn't mean that Solar Devils are not options in case of violation. Wide receiver Xavier Guillory totaled 291 yards and three touchdowns on 17 receptions, averaging 17.12 yards per catch. Tight end Chamon Metayer is another threat, with 285 yards and five touchdowns on 28 catches.
And then there's running back Cam Skattebo, who is as big a threat catching passes as he is running the football.
They are dynamic, Campbell said of Arizona State's offense. They have such a unique ability to put pressure on the defense in every way possible. Obviously you never want to lose a good footballer at this time of year.
But good football teams have great players, and they certainly have a collection of those guys.
More:Will Iowa State make the College Football Playoff? Bracket scenarios, predictions
Arizona States' revenue margin could cause problems
If there's one thing the Sun Devils are good at, it's creating turnovers.
Arizona State has a turnover margin of plus-11, meaning it generated almost a dozen more turnovers than they gave up. That margin of 11 is the 11th best among all FBS teams.
The Sun Devils recovered five fumbles and lost three. But the real difference is in the interceptions, with Arizona State having fourteen for a total of five against its opponents.
Just look at their last four games: They've been able to create turnovers early and often, Campbell said. Whether it has been on defense or on special teams, they have had the ability to attack and certainly be the aggressor.
More:Flight prices from Iowa to Dallas for Iowa State vs. Arizona State in the Big 12 Championship
Iowa State injury update
It feels like every week there is a laundry list of injury updates on injured players, and the week heading into the conference championship is no different.
Campbell provided updates on linebackers Caleb Bacon and Cael Brezina, defenseman Mailk Verdon and tight end Ben Brahmer.
Caleb is back involved in football activities, and I think he's a lot closer than further away, Campbell said. He still hasn't been ruled out for the season, so I think that's a huge positive for Iowa State football.
Bens a lot closer, was on the practice field today. Where is he, can he actually go in and play? Well, just see how the week progresses. Cael is probably still a question mark at this point, and Malik was practicing today, so I think there's a real possibility he could be available for us.
Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.
|
