



A mainland delegation of 40 students and teachers, including table tennis superstar Ma Long, received a warm welcome at Taiwan University on Tuesday during their nine-day visit to the island. Ma's fans gathered at the university gate early in the morning to await the arrival of the delegation. They burst into cheers when Mother appeared and sang, “Captain Long, we love you.” Six-time Olympic champion Ma Long has been captain of the Chinese national table tennis men's team since 2014. “I'm very excited. I thought I would be late, and my heart was pounding with fear,” said a fan who skipped work to welcome Ma. Following the excitement of Ma's arrival, teachers and students from both sides of the Taiwan Strait held a symposium, with Taiwan University President Chen Wen-chang and mainland delegation head Qiu Yong delivering speeches and exchanging gifts. At the invitation of the Taiwan-based Ma Ying-jeou Culture and Education Foundation, the delegation, consisting of 40 students and teachers from the mainland, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on November 27. The students and teachers on the mainland come from Beijing University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Sun Yat-sen University, Zhejiang University, Fujian Normal University and Beijing Sports University. Olympic gold medalist Yang Qian of Tsinghua University is also in the delegation. This is the second visit the foundation is planning. In 2023, teachers and students from five mainland universities across Taiwan were warmly welcomed, which had a positive impact on relations between the two countries. In 2023 and 2024, Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang, also led youth groups from Taiwan on visits to the mainland.

Chinese table tennis icon Ma Long was welcomed by an excited crowd in Taiwan

The Understanding China Conference 2024 opened on Tuesday in Guangzhou, the capital of South China's Guangdong province, with a focus on Chinese modernization and new opportunities for the world. This year's conference, with the theme “Carry the Reform to the End – Chinese Modernization and New Opportunities for Global Development,” gathered more than 600 participants, including politicians, officials, scholars, foreign envoys and media representatives. Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony, read President Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to the conference and delivered a speech. keynote speech. Xi said in the letter that to understand China, you must understand China's efforts to further deepen reforms and advance China's modernization. Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, also addressed the opening ceremony. Event participants agreed that Xi's congratulatory letter, which clarifies the great significance of China's further comprehensive deepening of reforms to promote Chinese modernization and demonstrates China's determination to work with other countries around the world to path to modernization and promote China's construction. a community with a shared future for humanity, provides important guidance for successfully convening the conference. Since the Third Plenary Session of the 18th CPC Central Committee in 2013, China's comprehensive deepening of reform in the new era has achieved significant results, providing strong impetus to the promotion of Chinese modernization, the participants said. The facts have proven that reform and opening-up have not only promoted China's development but also benefited the world as a whole, she added. The Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in 2024, with new arrangements to comprehensively deepen reform and measures to expand high-level opening-up, will certainly promote the steady and long-term development of China's modernization and create more opportunities for the development of all countries, and, according to the participants, ensure more stability and positive energy in the world. Leung Chun-ying, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, also attended the opening ceremony. The event, which runs through Wednesday, will include six parallel seminars, 14 thematic forums, two closed-door panel discussions and exhibitions showcasing the results of China's modernization efforts, according to event organizers. The conference will also focus on the economic vitality and potential of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area city cluster in southern China as a key driver of Chinese modernization and explore development opportunities in various industries in the context of the era of digital intelligence. the low-altitude economy and new high-quality productive forces. Other topics include the protection and heritage of historical and cultural heritage in the context of modernization, as well as South-South cooperation. This year's event is co-organized by the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs and the Guangdong provincial government.

The 2024 Understanding China conference emphasizes reforms and shared development

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bastillepost.com/global/article/4379124-chinas-table-tennis-icon-ma-long-welcomed-by-excited-crowds-in-taiwan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos