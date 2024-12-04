College Football Playoff bracket, based on current committee rankings





The 2024-2025 college football season will be the first time we have a twelve-team playoff format. During the season, the selection committee ranks the top 25 teams and then creates the bracket based on their rankings. Here's what that bracket would look like, using ONLY the committee's final top 25 rankings (revealed on December 3). This is not a projected look at what the final bracket might look like, but what the bracket looks like now based on the committee's own rankings. 2024-25 College Football Playoff Bracket This series uses the committee's top 25 rankings on Tuesday, December 3. It is important to note that the top 25 rankings do not always correspond to playoff seeding, as the top four ranked conference champions receive the top four. seeds and byes, regardless of where these four teams rank in the top 25. The fifth-highest ranked conference champion also automatically participates, although that team does not receive a bye. Below you can see how these numbers, the seed, and the CFP rankings differ. The four teams with byes are in bold: Oregon highest ranked conference champion (Big Ten) and seeded #1 Texas second-highest ranked conference champion (SEC) and seeded #2 Penn State at-large pick (second team in the Big Ten), seeded #5 Notre Dame at-large pick (independent), seeded No. 6 Georgia at-large pick (second team of the SEC), seeded #7 Ohio State at-large pick (third team of the Big Ten), seeded at number 8 Tennessee at-large pick (third team of the SEC), seeded at No. 9 SMU third-highest ranked conference champion (ACC), seeded #3 Indiana at-large pick (fourth team in the Big Ten), seeded #10 Boise State fourth highest ranked conference champion (Mountain West) and seeded #4 Alabama at-large pick (fourth team in the SEC), seeded #11 Miami (Fla.) first team out of the CFP Ole Miss second team from the CFP South Carolina third team from the CFP Arizona State fifth highest ranked conference champion (Big 12) and seeded at number 12 Boise State, which has lost only to top-ranked Oregon, is the fourth-highest ranked conference champion and would therefore receive a bye in the quarterfinals despite being ranked No. 10. Although Arizona State is only ranked 15th, the Sun Devils are in the College Football Playoff round, ahead of No. 12 Miami (Fla.), No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 14 South Carolina, as they come last automatic qualifier fifth-place standing conference champion. The final CFP top 25 rankings will be announced on Sunday, December 8. College Football Playoff Bracket Games With the four highest-ranked conference champions receiving the top four seeds and thus byes, the remaining eight teams in the bracket will meet in the first round. Here are the games played on campus on December 20 or 21: (12 seed) Arizona State at (5) Penn State winner plays (4) Boise State in the quarterfinals

(11) Alabama at (6) Notre Dame winner plays (3) SMU in the quarterfinals

(10) Indiana at (7) Georgia winner plays (2) Texas in the quarterfinals

(9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State winner plays (1) Oregon in the quarterfinals There will be no re-sowing once the official range is announced on Sunday, December 8. The four quarter-finals will not be played on campus grounds. Instead, these four games, scheduled for December 31 and January 1, will be played in the Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, Peach Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be assigned one of these bowls, taking into account historical bowl affiliations and seeding. The four quarter-final winners will then meet in the semi-finals at the Orange Bowl or the Cotton Bowl on January 9 and 10. If the seeds are kept, it means that (1) would meet (4) and (2) would play (3). The two semifinal winners will then play for the national championship on January 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2024-12-03/college-football-playoff-bracket-based-current-committee-rankings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos