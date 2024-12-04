Neale Fraser obituary | Tennis

Although Australian tennis player Neale Fraser, who has died aged 91, won three Grand Slam titles, including Wimbledon, in 1960, he will be remembered as one of the most successful Davis Cup captains. The tournament gave Fraser the opportunity to represent his country, both as a player and captain, and he wore the badge with great pride.

In 1970, when Fraser was appointed Davis Cup captain, the role was seen as one of the most daunting in Australian sport. How could he live up to the heroics and reputation of his predecessor? Harry Hopman? Under Hopman's leadership, Australia had produced a string of champions the likes of which people have never seen before or since.

Starting with Frank Sedgman and continuing Lew HatKen Rosewall, Ashley Cooper, Mervyn Rose, Mal Anderson, Rod Laver, Roy Emerson, Fred Stolle, John Newcombe, Tony Roche and Fraser himself (a team member from 1958 to 1963), Hopman had mentored this group of athletes as they helped Australia win the Davis Cup sixteen times, with five additional appearances as losing finalists.

Neale Fraser, center, with Roy Emerson, left, and Rod Laver in 2004. Photo: Elise Amendola/AP

There was, of course, no chance that Fraser would equal such a record, not simply because the assembly line of good Australian players had broken down, but, more pertinently, because the challenge round system, in which teams competed against each other in a knockout tournament for a The chance to meet last year's winner in the final was scrapped at the start of his reign.

This meant that the defending champions now had to play at least four rounds on different surfaces, instead of just the final on a field of their choice. Inevitably, in the old system, Australia had taken full advantage of this advantage by selecting grass, which was a handicap in clay countries like Italy and Spain.

Yet in some respects it could be argued that Fraser did as good a job as Hopman in securing a further four Davis Cup victories for Australia in 1973, 1977, 1983 and 1986, as well as taking them to the final on two other occasions and almost every year until the semi-finals.

Much of the time he was dependent on the aging talents of Newcombe and Roche, then John Alexander and Phil Dent, and at the end of his 24 years in charge had to contend with the erratic personality of Pat Cash.

There was also the changing game itself. Hopman had operated in the amateur era, when old-fashioned values ​​were still the norm; when Hop said Jump, his team jumped. By the time Fraser took over, open tennis had arrived and players were millionaires with agents and coaches. Some were ambivalent about their Davis Cup responsibilities and Fraser needed all his convincing to get the best out of them.

Some of his attempts failed even with warriors like Newcombe. When Fraser insisted that the team eat dinner every night during the tournament, Newk refused: we had wives and girlfriends we saw all too rarely and we just needed time off. But there were also nights when Newcombe was alone, such as when he went to a nightclub in Nottingham. Fraser got wind of it and a scene ensued in which Newcombe hastily fled out the fire escape as his captain looked for him among the heaving bodies on the dance floor.

Fraser retained his sense of humor while in charge, but gradually realized he was losing touch with the younger generation and resigned in 1993, allowing Newcombe and Roche to take on a dual captain-coach role for the Australian team.

Fraser's own achievements as a player should not be overlooked. Although lacking the exceptional talent of a Hoad or a Laver, this solid left-handed play was anchored by a vicious serve delivered from a very low ball throw. Reading it was a nightmare; bring it back even worse.

This weapon, supported by excellent volleying skills, allowed Fraser to achieve 18 wins from the 21 matches played in the Davis Cup and, in tournament play, become one of the most effective doubles players in the world. Usually working with Emerson, Fraser won all four Grand Slam doubles titles twice each between 1958 and 1962 and was dominant at the US National Championships (renamed US Open in 1968), after which he played on grass at Forest Hills, Queens, New York. At the championships in both 1959 and 1960, Fraser achieved a clean sweep in singles, doubles and mixed: the triple crown, a feat never repeated in the men's game.

Neale Fraser vs. Rod Laver in the Wimbledon Men's Singles final, 1960

By the time he triumphed at Wimbledon in 1960, Fraser had already tasted the atmosphere of finals day, having lost to Cooper two years earlier; it was also Laver's second appearance in a final, having won Alex Olmedo the year before. Laver was a budding talent, but Fraser's great serve and experience allowed him to claim the crown 7-5 in the fourth set.

Like anyone trying to win a Grand Slam, Fraser had enjoyed his moment of good fortune, on this occasion in the quarter-finals, when the young American Butch Buchholz had been forced to withdraw with a violent attack of cramps as he defeated Fraser 6-4, was 3 ahead. -6, 6-4, 15-15. Buchholz had missed five match points. The following year, Fraser gave the home crowd something to cheer about when he lost to British player Bobby Wilson in a major upset in the fourth round.

By then, Fraser, like all top players, had been enticed by huge monetary offers from promoter Jack Kramer to turn professional. You could say that Fraser's comfortable middle-class background meant he needed the money less than others; he was born in Melbourne to Archibald, a lawyer and judge who specialized in licensing law, and Gertrude (née Prendergast).

But Neale was also too much of a traditionalist to forego playing at Wimbledon, Roland Garros and all the other championships from which pros were banned until the advent of open tennis in 1968. And of course that would have meant no more Davis Cup.

Fittingly, when he retired as captain, Fraser was appointed global ambassador for the Davis Cup by the International Tennis Federation and was regularly seen at matches around the world.

He was appointed MBE in 1974 and AO in 1988.

Fraser had five children from his first marriage to Wendy McIver in 1961; they survive him, along with his second wife, Thea.