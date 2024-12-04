Cushing: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2024-2025





Ryland Randle scored 34 points last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ) Cushing has made it to the Elite 8 championship game the past two seasons. The Penguins lost both times. However, things have changed in Ashburnham, Massachusetts. Much of the talent from the last two teams is gone. They have graduated and many are playing junior hockey. But there is also a new leader in the program. After Paul Pearl left to become Dexter Southfield's athletic director, former US National Team Development Program assistant coach Ryan Bourque took over. “It was seamless,” Bourque said of acclimating to the new gig. “The children have adapted well, my wife is very happy here and I am very happy. In terms of further development as a coach, it is a perfect place for me and I am really looking forward to the daily challenges we face as a staff.” There is a lot to look forward to this winter.” Bourque will have a much younger team this season and a very different approach. “It's really not about trying to emulate or be what Cushing has been over the years or what we will become in the future,” Bourque said. “It's the learning experience, the habits and the winning hockey habits that drive a winning hockey team. I think the only way to achieve that is to focus on the present day.” That will take time. Cushing already lost its first match this season 4-1 to Phillips Andover. Yet the seeds are being planted for a strong, dominant Bourque era. This is just the beginning.

