AHA Men's Summary: December 3





December 3, 2024 – Sacred Heart and Canisius earned conference victories Tuesday night, as SHU defeated Army while Canisius defeated RIT. See below for a full recap of tonight's Atlantic Hockey America action. FINAL SCORES/RECAPS Army 0

Sacred Heart 4* Box score Sacred Heart goalkeeper Ajeet Gundarah made 22 saves and earned the first shutout victory of his career. He made five saves in the first period, seven in the second period and 10 in the third period.

made 22 saves and earned the first shutout victory of his career. He made five saves in the first period, seven in the second period and 10 in the third period. SHU got goals from Mikey Adamson, Matthew Guerra, Marcus Joughin, And Felix Trudeau.

And Ben Ivey, Adam Marshall,And Nils Forselius got the Black Knights going with three shots on goal each. JJ Cataldo made 25 saves in net for Army. Canisius 6

RIDE 4* Box score A total of 12 skaters found the score sheet for Canisius, with Kyle Haskins (1g, 1a), Kas Rasmussen (1g, 1a), And Alton McDermott (2g) collect multiple points.

(1g, 1a), (1g, 1a), And (2g) collect multiple points. Canisius freshman goaltender Ben Bonisteel made 29 saves to earn his first career win.

made 29 saves to earn his first career win. Matthew Wilde (1g, 1a) and Tristan Allen (1g, 1a) took several points for RIT.

(1g, 1a) and (1g, 1a) took several points for RIT. RIT defeated Canisius 33-25. The Tigers went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Golden Griffins went 1-for-5. NEXT

Friday December 6 Holy Cross at AIC* / 1:00 PM ET / FloHockey (RV/RV) Bentley at Mercyhurst* / 7:00 PM ET / FloHockey Sacred Heart at Canisius* / 7:00 PM ET / FloHockey Robert Morris at RIT* / 7:05 PM ET / FloHockey Niagara at Air Force* / 7:05 PM MT / FloHockey * – AHA Conference Game About Atlantic Hockey America Atlantic Hockey America (AHA) will begin its inaugural season in 2024-2025 following the merger between the Atlantic Hockey Association and College Hockey America. The conference features eleven men's teams (American International College, Bentley University, Canisius University, The College of Holy Cross, Mercyhurst University, Niagara University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Robert Morris University, Sacred Heart University, the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Military Academy) and six women's teams (Lindenwood University, Mercyhurst University, Penn State University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Robert Morris University and Syracuse University). In 2025-2026, Delaware University will join the women's league. For more information, visit atlantichockeyamerica.com.

