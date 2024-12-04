Cricket Australia is ready to fight racism and prevent a Mohammed Siraj-like incident during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

In the final match between India and Australia of the Benson & Hedges World Cricket Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a local cricket fan held a banner with the title: Bus Conductors vs Taxi Drivers. In 2020-2021, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was called a brown dog and a big monkey in a series of racist comments made by a group of Australian spectators.

To combat racism, Cricket Australia has come up with the Multicultural Action Plan, whose sole aim is to combat racism.

I think first and foremost we need to recognize that racism still exists in society and has not gone away. It's still there. And that will unfortunately remain there for a while, Michael Napper, who created Cricket Australia's initiative to reach a multicultural audience, tells The Indian Express from Melbourne.

We recognize that sport should be free from that. And it just has to be a place where everyone can come and celebrate, feel welcome and be part of that. So I'm really hopeful that we've put all those infamous incidents behind us, he says.

Napper explains the roadmap they have created to ensure there is no place for racism at any level in Australian cricket. Whether it is at the grassroots or at the highest level, there will be steps in place to ensure that due process is followed.

Police remove a group of spectators from their seats after India's Mohammed Siraj complained to the umpires about racist abuse during day four of the third Test match between Australia and India at the SCG (Source: Reuters)

It's very simple. If we can identify and know who committed such an act, whatever that act may be, they would be immediately asked to leave. I say that politely: they will be removed. And that will happen within the location itself. They would then call it a legal process, where we would look at a possible ban order. And so they won't be able to come to cricket in the future. If it happened at the base and we were playing cricket, it would be something similar: we would go through a tribunal process and there would be an investigation. And if they were found to have made racist remarks or remarks, there would also be some sort of sanction, whether that be a ban, a fine or something similar. It's something we take very seriously.”

Napper, who has been the driving force behind Cricket Australia's plan to reach audiences in the subcontinent, explains why they want to appeal to Australia's rapidly growing South Asian population, and when they came up with the plan.

I think it probably started recently, call it about ten years. There is a high level of migration coming across. You know, within cricket we're seeing more and more South Asian heritage or ancestry, or even people born in South Asia, coming to our games, following cricket and being part of the Australian cricket family. So for us it's really about making sure they feel involved in everything we do.

When COVID really hit, and when we were redesigning our new strategic plan. So a key focus for us was how can we better connect with the multicultural and South Asian audience in Australia so that they can really feel part of the sport. And that's where the Multicultural Action Plan came from, he says.

Cricket Australia has also tapped into students from the subcontinent studying at universities across Australia.

We know that the student population in Australia is huge, especially in Melbourne. We contacted them and you saw the impact that had in the recent match in Pakistan, the ODI we had at the MCG. That crowd was so young, so lively and making so much noise; a lot of that comes down to the work we've done to reach out to universities.

We now have a WhatsApp group or mailing list of 40,000 students with a South Asian background. So yes, on the spot. It's an important audience for us and someone we want to keep in touch with, not just for international cricket, because obviously Pakistan or India could come every few years. But we want to make sure you come to the Big Bash and be a part of Australian cricket. “We want to make sure they can enjoy cricket no matter the year,” Napper said.

We could potentially get a sea of ​​blue at certain Test matches this summer, with plenty of Indian fans in attendance. And that could be controversial for some Australians. But we hoped that there would be a really good festival and party atmosphere, says Napper.

There is also the very important aspect of educating immigrants about Australian culture.

And it's a two-way street. Actually, we try to do that in all forms to get it right. So we know that attending matches is about understanding that Australian fans typically attend the match with their friends, have fun, drink alcohol and celebrate. And it's much more of a more relaxed affair where you're out in the sun, watching the game and there's a constant buzz.

Then the Indian fans come in and they want to bring instruments, they want to shout, they want to make noise, they want to have that festival-like atmosphere. And it allows both things to coexist. And in the same way, if you're talking about regular cricket, or watching cricket, it's about making sure that those cultures can all come together and enjoy it in a way that suits them.