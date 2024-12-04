Hampshire Cricket superfan is the team's only supporter at GSL





A Hampshire Cricket superfan has traveled alone to Guyana to support the team in their bid to win their first Global Super League title. Alan Davis, from Newbury, Berkshire, is the only Hampshire fan to have come to South America for the competition. He said the trip was “something different” and added: “When else would you come to Guyana?” The Hawks must win their last group match in the 20-over competition against Victoria on Thursday to have any chance of making it to Friday's final.

“From my point of view it's another opportunity to see Hampshire somewhere new and somewhere different,” Davis told BBC Radio Solent. “To come from Britain and it was zero degrees when I left on Thursday morning, to come here and it's 32 degrees – [it’s an] absolute pleasure.”

The tournament, which features five teams from five different countries, is South America's first standalone cricket event. Mr Davis said he has “risked a lot” so far during his stay in Guyana's capital, Georgetown. “I've been walking around a lot thanks to my hotel receptionist telling me how very, very safe it is to walk around during the day – which is a luxury that I can do that the players can't. “Hey, we're in December now and I'm watching cricket in 32 degrees – who can complain?” After winning their opening match, Hampshire have fallen back consecutive defeats in the 20-over competition and lost to Guyana Amazon Warriors on Sunday. The three-time T20 Blast champions sit third in the table, two points behind the top two: Guyana and Victoria. To have a chance of reaching the final and moving one step closer to the $1 million (764,000) prize pool, the Hawks must beat top-seeded Victoria later this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c745jvn1e31o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos