TCU Football Bowl Projections – Frogs O' War

After a one-year absence from bowl season, the TCU Horned Frogs will play in the postseason for the first time since the 2022-2023 CFP National Championship Game. While the stakes won't be as high, bowl games provide an exciting showcase opportunity for the team and another chance for fans to support this squad. Formal bowl announcements will come out following the results of the conference championship games this weekend, with official announcements on Selection Day along with the CFP unveiling on December 8. So where will the Horned Frogs go for the bowl and who might be in attendance? the other side of the field?

Alamo Bowl, San Antonio, Texas – Saturday, December 28 vs. B12/P12 pool selection



In what has traditionally been a marquee matchup between the top non-Playoff teams from the Big 12 and Pac 12, a pool will now be drawn from any combination of Big 12 teams and former Pac 12 teams, meaning it's feasible is to currently be two teams. the same conference – possibly even a rematch of a regular season game. There are plenty of eligible teams where a rematch is unlikely, but the most popular projection involves pairing Big 12 squads BYU & Colorado at the Alamo Dome. TCU fans would certainly love to head south and remember the Alamo Bowl wonders of years past. Since this bowl gets the first selection, it's almost certain they'll take Colorado to play the Big 12 title loser or BYU. The chances of us seeing SuperFrog on the Riverwalk are virtually zero.

Pop-Tarts Bowl, Orlando, FL – Saturday, December 28, vs. ACC

Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We need Josh Hoover to devour a giant pop-tart mascot to be the game's MVP, but unfortunately the Big 12 pick here is almost certainly the loser of the conference championship, paired with the loser of the ACC Championship of Miami.

Texas Bowl, Houston, TX – Tuesday, December 31, vs. SEC

Now we're within range of potential landing spots for our Frogs, with the trip to H-Town likely providing the best match. It is very likely that one of the Big 12s Texas teams will go to the Texas Bowl, with the bowl administration given the choice of Texas Tech, Baylor or TCU. Depending on how the CFP and other SEC bowl selections go, the team could be on the other side Texas A&M for a showdown in the Lone Star State of LSU and a hot-seat Brian Kelly or a Mizzou team with all its best players declared for the NFL draft.

Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN – Friday, December 27, vs. SEC

If TCU is bypassed for the Texas Bowl, this would become the most likely destination. Because of the proximity, the Frogs are more likely to go to Memphis than the other Texas teams. Frog fans were able to see Desmond Bane and the Grizzlies perform the night before, making it a great sporting outing that would benefit both the city and the Bowl. While it is possible Ole ma'am dumps all the way from the CFP bubble to his hometown bowl, just across state lines, but it's likely the Liberty will fall further down the SEC pecking order, to Arkansas or Vanderbilt. Any team would have to be so lucky to play TCU in the Liberty Bowl, as the final game ultimately produced a National Championship rematch six years later. So get ready for Horned Frogs vs. Commodores playing for the CFP Trophy in 2030.

Rate Bowl, Phoenix, AZ – Thursday, December 26, vs. Big Ten

Long live the Cheez-It Bowl. This would likely be the backstop for TCU's bowl destination, pairing the Frogs with someone deep in the Big Ten pecking order. While a Fiesta bowl rematch in Phoenix could be fun, the Michigan brand and massive fanbase likely selected it before the Rate Bowl has a chance. From there it would likely be a West Coast B1G team like USC for another battle with Lincoln Riley or Washington for a showdown between the final two National Runners-Up.

Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas – Friday, December 27, vs. Service Academy / Pool

I see very little chance that TCU will stay home to play Amon G. Carter Stadium for its bowl game. One of the main points of these games is to generate tourism to a city during the holidays, filling hotel rooms and getting visitors to spend money to generate revenue and economic impact on the host site. While the Horned Frogs playing in Fort Worth would likely bring more fans into the stadium than many other options available, it doesn't fill hotels or bring new revenue to the city. Maybe Texas Tech will play in this game since they've been so vocal about wanting to get tickets to a game at The Carter.

First Responder Bowl, Dallas, Texas – Friday, January 3, vs. Pool

Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While still technically an option as a bowl destination, this would be a nightmare scenario for TCU fans. To be forced to play in SMU Stadium against an opponent like Tulane or UTSA or James Madison or North Texas who will be excited to play the Frogs and can absolutely beat you up if you let them, while the Ponies likely playing the Playoff — similar to how Baylor had to play Air Force in frigid Fort Worth in 2022 while the Horned Frogs were playing for a national championship. I expect many around TCU would have preferred to miss a bowl than return to Gerald J. Ford Stadium in January.

ESPN Events Bowling Pool

It is possible that the Horned Frogs will not be selected by any of the above bowl sites and will instead be included in the pool of teams available to ESPN to wager at its sole discretion for bowl games that it owns and for which no conference tie-in exists. team available. Potential Bowl destinations include Gasparilla (Tampa, FL), Cure (Orlando, FL), Birmingham, Myrtle Beach, Boca Raton. Each paired the Frogs with a high-performing G5 program or a Power 4 team that was bowl eligible. While it's not ideal as these are likely to be lower profile games, most of them at least provide good travel to locations that TCU fans haven't visited recently for bowl games.

